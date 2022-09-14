Melker Hallberg has taken great pride in being St Johnstone captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Melker Hallberg has taken great pride in being St Johnstone captain

By Eric Nicolson
September 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 14 2022, 8.43am
St Johnstone's stand-in captain, Melker Hallberg.
St Johnstone's stand-in captain, Melker Hallberg.

Identifying a third-in-line St Johnstone captain became an early task for manager Callum Davidson this season.

And in the absence of Liam Gordon and Murray Davidson, Melker Hallberg has proved himself to be worthy of the armband, according to the Perth boss.

The former Hibs midfielder stepped up as an on-pitch leader for all but one of Saints’ six Premiership matches thus far.

It’s a role that he’s embraced and excelled in, setting the sort of example Davidson puts great importance on.

“Melker’s taken a lot of pride in being the captain,” he said.

“I knew he’s got the type of character you need.

“With Liam and Murray not involved I thought that Melker would be the right one.

“He’s fantastic in training and I think he’s enjoyed the responsibility.

“Liam and Murray will return at some point obviously but you can never have too many leaders in your team and Melker is definitely one of those for me.”

Leading by example

Davidson added: “There are different ways to be a captain.

“I certainly don’t agree that you need to be a shouter and bawler.

“Melker gets his message across well. He’s a talker and he leads by example on the pitch and in training.

“A good attitude, a real desire and wanting to help people are the qualities you need. All three have that.”

Saints have only won one of their six encounters with Saturday’s opponents, Ross County while Davidson has been in charge at McDiarmid Park.

And he’s contemplating a tactical change to make sure that doesn’t become one from seven.

“We might do something different against them this time,” he said.

“You do have teams that you struggle to get a result against over a period of time and that means you’ve got to look at changing things a bit.

“That’s in my mind for Saturday.

“The players are desperate to get going again after not having a game at the weekend and will be full of confidence after our win over St Mirren.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

