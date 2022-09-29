Rocketing interest rates plunge Tayside and Fife council projects and spending into doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rocketing interest rates plunge Tayside and Fife council projects and spending into doubt

Major projects and spending on frontline services across Courier Country are under strain as interest rates soar as the economy reacts to the UK budget, according to alarmed council chiefs.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 29 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 29 2022, 9.57am
Photo of Calum Ross
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is being criticised from all sides.

Finance chiefs, including those in Angus, Perth & Kinross, and Fife, scrambled to assess the damage caused by the escalating crisis.

Some admitted they were already reviewing their capital spending plans as the cost of borrowing continued to rocket due to the market turmoil.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would have to step in and buy government bonds after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting plans spooked investors and caused the value of the pound to slide dramatically.

Bank of England

Scottish councils are more than £11 billion in debt to the Treasury because they routinely borrow money to invest in in capital construction schemes such as new schools, leisure and cultural facilities, flood defences, offices and roads.

The interest rate offered by the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), which is operated by the UK Debt Management Office on behalf of the Treasury, has been attractive in recent years, often under 2%.

But the fixed rate offered on the cost of new borrowing has now hit 5.5%.

It had already been rising in recent months, but shot up by more than 1% after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his package of tax cuts on Friday.

It is the latest headache for struggling council bosses, who are already dealing with shrinking budgets, as well as soaring energy and pay costs.

Lorraine Paisey, left.

‘Significant strain’

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “Rising interest rates alongside high levels of inflation are putting a significant strain on our budget.

“But it’s too early to get into specifics on where it will have an impact.”

Perth and Kinross Council finance chief Stewart Mackenzie updated councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, as he outlined a report on its medium term financial plans.

He said the authority did not expect to require extra borrowing in the coming year, but would review the capital strategy when a more “settled” picture emerged.

He added: “The projections in the report as they stand are the most challenging I’ve ever had to present to council, in terms of the medium term financial plan.

“I suspect that’s the case in 31 other local authorities. It’s certainly the most challenging I’ve seem in my experience over 27 years or thereabouts of being involved in the council’s budget.

The situation is highly uncertain at the moment and we need to be aware of the potential for the situation to worsen.”

“I think the situation is highly uncertain at the moment and we need to be aware of the potential for the situation to worsen.”

Council leader Grant Laing reassured colleagues that the £26.5 million Perth City Hall project, due to open in 2024, would not be at risk.

An artist’s impression of the new Perth City Hall from the air.

Eileen Rowand, Fife Council’s executive director of finance and corporate services, said there would not be an “immediate impact” on the authority because its borrowing was managed over the long term.

But she said: “However the rise in inflation does put pressure on both our capital and revenue budgets and we are waiting for UK and Scottish Govt budget announcements in the coming months to assess what funding might be available to meet increasing costs.

“There is significant pressure on our capital budget and we will be reviewing our capital plan over the next few months.”

5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland

Editor's Picks