NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos

NHS buildings in Fife and Tayside have some of the highest rates of asbestos in Scotland.

Freedom of Information data showed the toxic mineral is rife in health boards across the country, prompting calls for the SNP to make changes.

In Fife, 70% of all NHS buildings contained asbestos, the second highest figure in the country behind Lothian.

Across Scotland, the statistics revealed the potentially dangerous substance which can cause cancer was found in 52% of all health buildings.

NHS Tayside ranked above the average with a rate of 57%.

The Scottish Tories condemned the figures and warned more money is needed to help health boards rid their sites of asbestos.

MSP Miles Briggs said: “These shocking figures will undoubtedly raise questions about the state of our NHS buildings under the SNP.

“Buildings such as hospitals are supposed to be places where people feel safe, yet more than half of them contain this potentially cancer-causing substance.

“While we know it’s unlikely that asbestos will be inhaled unless buildings are damaged, NHS staff and patients need confidence and peace of mind that they are not being put at risk.”

‘Only dangerous when disturbed’

In 2019, NHS Tayside bosses were forced to assure the public there were no safety concerns after asbestos was found in Ninewells Hospital.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses. However, asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed which is why it is important it remain in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all health and safety executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.

“This is the situation for managing asbestos in NHS buildings across the UK. For example, NHS England has found that over 90% of their buildings checked in the last three years have been found to have asbestos-containing material.”