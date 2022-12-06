Defence Secretary: Scottish independence would harm Rosyth Navy shipbuilding jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Defence Secretary: Scottish independence would harm Rosyth Navy shipbuilding jobs

UK defence chief Ben Wallace warned an independent Scotland would not be able to “sustain” a Navy shipbuilding industry with smaller military budgets.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 6 2022, 5.33pm Updated: December 8 2022, 9.55am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Image: Shutterstock.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Image: Shutterstock.

The senior Tory – who was once a north-east MSP – insisted jobs in areas such as Rosyth would be at risk if Scotland were to leave the UK.

It comes after Westminster announced plans to build five more warships in the Clyde in addition to five already being constructed on the Forth.

Mr Wallace echoed the recent warnings of a senior defence economist who said military shipbuilding would have no future if Scotland opted for independence.

Professor Keith Hartley, who was also a United Nations Consultant, told MPs in November the industry north of the border was entirely dependent on the Royal Navy.

Appearing at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Mr Wallace claimed spending cuts elsewhere would be needed to maintain current shipbuilding levels if Scotland lacked UK Government support.

Major challenge

He said: “I’d certainly say that an independent Scotland’s defence budget would not be of the size that could sustain a long-term shipbuilding industry for the Navy, because simply the capital investment required is so big.

“They would either have to cut something else or be very good at exporting.

“That’s a challenge for any country that’s going to reduce its revenues and its incomes and indeed its defence footprint.

“I don’t think you would see the same level of shipbuilding in Scotland that you currently do in the Navy sector.”

Defence firm Babcock started work on a £1.25 billion contract to construct five new Navy warships earlier this year.

Independence could put Rosyth’s shipbuilding industry at risk, it was warned. Credit: Kris Miller.

It’s estimated the project will see an extra 1,250 jobs being created in Fife.

Leading SNP figures have previously disputed claims Navy shipbuilding would grind to a halt if Scotland was independent.

MP Stewart McDonald said: “An independent Scotland, as a full member of Nato, will need naval capabilities – capabilities that can be served and improved upon by our world-renowned shipbuilding industry and expertise.

SNP MP Stewart McDonald.

“Scotland stands ready and able to play its part in the defence of these islands and our allies and friends with the full powers of independence, benefitting our world-class shipbuilding industry in the process.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, cited Prof Hartley’s warnings during Tuesday’s committee meeting. Last month he described them as a “hammer blow” for the SNP.

In 2014, Yes campaigners claimed Scotland would “inherit” a share of UK defence assets during negotiations to break up the union.

Rosyth was cited as one area which could serve as a key naval base in the SNP’s blueprint for independence.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

