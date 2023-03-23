Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government’s proposals for fishing bans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government’s proposals for fishing bans

By Adele Merson
Kate Forbes is in the running against Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan to be named Scotland's next first minister. Image: PA.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes has hit out at plans to make at least another 10% of Scottish waters off limits for fishing, saying they are an example of “how not to do government”.

The leadership hopeful said the proposals would “decimate” the seafood industry as she vowed to “reset” relationships and work with coastal and island communities.

Work is due begin this year to find the most appropriate locations for the strict conservation zones, known as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

Ms Forbes has vowed to scrap the plans, which formed part of the Bute House Agreement with the Greens, if she is named first minister on Monday.

Instead, she would commission a feasibility study into devolving marine protection and inshore fisheries powers to local councils.

The Scottish Government, which is consulting on the proposals, says the zones provide the best possible chance of protecting and restoring marine ecosystems.

Commercial and recreational fishing would be banned in the designated areas.

Fishing industry leaders claim they will be “catastrophic” for Scotland’s fishing fleet.

Impact on island communities

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said the current plans will have a “disproportionate socio-economic impact on our island and coastal communities”.

She added: “I cannot understand why anyone, particularly when we are deliberately trying to stem depopulation in rural areas, thought it would be a good idea to take such a blanket approach.

“This current consultation illustrates the perils of poor engagement with communities and the rural economy.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Supplied.

“It’s an example of how not to do government. And it is also an example of what I want to do differently.

“Under my leadership, I will re-set these relationships and work with coastal and island communities and their associated industries in an amicable and constructive fashion.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, welcomed Ms Forbes’ opposition to the plans.

She said the decision is “based on politics, not science”.

She added: “Instead of letting their blue economy proposals be hijacked by the Greens to push fishing into the red, the government needs to have much better dialogue with those whose livelihoods depend entirely on our marine resources.

“It is vital that policy making is evidence-based rather than just reflective of the views of those who may be passionate about the planet but often seem to have little understanding of reality or science.”

‘Radio silent’

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguidd claimed Ms Forbes had only decided to “put her head above the parapet” since the launch of the SNP leadership race.

However, Ms Forbes was on maternity leave from July, returning earlier than expected last month after putting her name forward to become first minister.

Mr Duguid said: We have seen throughout this leadership race that every single one of these candidates have flip-flopped their views to suit the narrative.

“On the other hand, I regularly engage with industry leaders and stand up for what is right for our fishing industry in the north-east.

David Duguid MP. Image: Supplied.

“This central belt government including Kate Forbes have been in the thrall of their Green partners and have done nothing to ease the concerns of the sector and the disastrous consequences HPMAs would have on the Scottish fleet.”

The agreement that secured the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Greens stipulated at least 10% of Scotland’s waters would be afforded highly protected marine area status.

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) already cover 37% of Scottish waters.

The proposals are out to consultation until April 17, with a proposed timeframe to have them up and running by 2026.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

