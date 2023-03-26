Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University

Ken Macintosh is hoping his background in politics can put the university on a national stage

By Rachel Amery
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Ken Macintosh, former presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, is hoping he can be the one to put Abertay University on the national stage.

Mr Macintosh is looking to be elected as the next chair of Abertay’s court, the university’s governing body.

He is up against Dr Annie Ingram and David Brew, and the trio will find out who wins at the end of March.

And if he wins, Mr Macintosh is hoping he can use his background as a leading politician to showcase and develop the talent in Dundee.

‘Abertay is a great university’

Mr Macintosh was a Labour MSP in the west of Scotland since devolution in 1999 until the last Holyrood election in 2021.

He served on the education committee in Holyrood and most notably was the parliament’s presiding officer from 2016 until 2021.

Having spent the past couple of years working on governance in emerging democracies abroad, Mr Macintosh told The Courier he now wants to do more here at home in Scotland.

Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

He said: “When the chair position came up I immediately put my name forward.

“Abertay is a great university and it is fantastic in terms of tackling social mobility, which is exactly what universities should do.

“This is a new university which focuses on providing education for students in the local area and helping them to find a career and providing actual job opportunities.

“Some other universities are focused on PhDs and overseas students and act more like a big business, but Abertay still has its eyes on providing life-changing opportunities for people.”

Education’s power to change lives

Mr Macintosh says if he gets the coveted position, he can use his background in politics to help bring expertise to the university court.

He said: “This is not a political post at all, but I know about policy and the governance of Scotland.

“Education was what I focused on when I was a new MSP and I have never lost my belief in education’s power to change lives.

“There are difficulties, but I want to raise Abertay’s profile on the national stage.”

Abertay University. Image: Alan Richardson.

He added he particularly wants to promote Abertay’s excellent track record in gaming, mental health nursing, law and civil engineering, and wants to work with the university’s new CyberQuarter to help develop new technologies.

And if he gets the top job, he wants to be able to spend more time in the city of Dundee itself.

He said: “I would not do this unless I could commit to it.

“I will be making myself available, so I think I will be in Dundee a lot.”

The election for the position closes later this week.

