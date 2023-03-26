Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ken Macintosh, former presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, is hoping he can be the one to put Abertay University on the national stage.

Mr Macintosh is looking to be elected as the next chair of Abertay’s court, the university’s governing body.

He is up against Dr Annie Ingram and David Brew, and the trio will find out who wins at the end of March.

And if he wins, Mr Macintosh is hoping he can use his background as a leading politician to showcase and develop the talent in Dundee.

‘Abertay is a great university’

Mr Macintosh was a Labour MSP in the west of Scotland since devolution in 1999 until the last Holyrood election in 2021.

He served on the education committee in Holyrood and most notably was the parliament’s presiding officer from 2016 until 2021.

Having spent the past couple of years working on governance in emerging democracies abroad, Mr Macintosh told The Courier he now wants to do more here at home in Scotland.

He said: “When the chair position came up I immediately put my name forward.

“Abertay is a great university and it is fantastic in terms of tackling social mobility, which is exactly what universities should do.

“This is a new university which focuses on providing education for students in the local area and helping them to find a career and providing actual job opportunities.

“Some other universities are focused on PhDs and overseas students and act more like a big business, but Abertay still has its eyes on providing life-changing opportunities for people.”

Education’s power to change lives

Mr Macintosh says if he gets the coveted position, he can use his background in politics to help bring expertise to the university court.

He said: “This is not a political post at all, but I know about policy and the governance of Scotland.

“Education was what I focused on when I was a new MSP and I have never lost my belief in education’s power to change lives.

“There are difficulties, but I want to raise Abertay’s profile on the national stage.”

He added he particularly wants to promote Abertay’s excellent track record in gaming, mental health nursing, law and civil engineering, and wants to work with the university’s new CyberQuarter to help develop new technologies.

And if he gets the top job, he wants to be able to spend more time in the city of Dundee itself.

He said: “I would not do this unless I could commit to it.

“I will be making myself available, so I think I will be in Dundee a lot.”

The election for the position closes later this week.