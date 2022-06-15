CyberQuarter: First look at new £18m cyber security hub at Abertay University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CyberQuarter: First look at new £18m cyber security hub at Abertay University

By Gavin Harper
June 15 2022, 5.55am
The new £18 million cyberQuarter at Abertay University,
The new £18 million cyberQuarter – a research and development centre into cyber security – at Abertay University will officially open today.

The cyberQuarter won £11.7m of UK and Scottish Government funding through the Tay Cities Region Deal.

The university also invested £6.5m on the project, which was given the go-ahead last June.

The cyberQuarter is expected to help create hundreds of jobs in the city.

Based over four floors within the university’s Annie Lamont Building, it will be a space for collaboration and experimentation between industry and academia.

The new £18m cyberQuarter at Abertay University.

The cyberQuarter also has a secure cloud-computing infrastructure that will be used for specialist online teaching and provision of R&D and knowledge exchange activities.

There’s also a range of open plan spaces for group working and private office accommodation, plus seminar rooms, an events space, an outdoor terrace and a cinema/lecture theatre.

Providing ‘fantastic opportunities’

Abertay University principal, professor Liz Bacon hails the opening as a “landmark moment” for Abertay.

Professor Liz Bacon, Abertay University principal.

Ms Bacon said: “This first-class hub will, crucially, help Scotland to retain the huge amount of graduate talent that comes out of Abertay and our partner institutions every year.

“It will also act as a secure, shared space where new solutions to global cyber challenges can be addressed for the common good.”

The cyberQuarter is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Dundee.

Dr Natalie Coull, head of division at Abertay cyberQuarter, added: “It’s going to provide fantastic opportunities for staff to work on research challenges with industry.

“Each industry has its own take on cyber security and its own challenges they’re looking to solve and the tools they’re trying to develop to try and address this.

“We’re really keen to get involved and help them.”

cyberQuarter opening a ‘significant step’

Its goal will be to find new solutions to local, national and international cyber security challenges.

It also aims to bring economic growth to the area.

The cyberQuarter is over four floors in the Annie Lamont Building.

The cyber security arm of NHS National Services Scotland has already announced it will be locating at Abertay cyberQuarter.

That will bring an initial 30 jobs to the city.

Further partnership announcements are due in the coming weeks.

Councillor Mark Flynn is city development convener for Dundee City Council and member of the Tay Cities Region Joint Committee.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee.

He said: “Cyber security is a major growth industry.

“The sector has great potential to become one of the next big success stories for the area, building on our established reputation for excellence and innovation in tech.”

Abertay University is a UK leader in cyber security education.

Students from the university’s ethical hacking, computing and cyber security programmes will have first-hand access to the new cyberQuarter.

Construction was managed by Scape, with McLaughlin & Harvey acting as principal contractors.

The designs were created by Dundee-based Wellwood Leslie Architects.

