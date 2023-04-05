Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Leading figures in Scottish politics have had their say after the former party chief executive, 58, was taken in to police custody on Wednesday morning.

Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
By DC Thomson Politics Team

Police arrested Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell on Wednesday in connection with a probe into the SNP’s finances.

Its former chief executive, 58, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, as officers searched a number of addresses, including the couple’s Lanarkshire home.

Police prepare to search home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
Police search garden at home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.

He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

The SNP has been under pressure to explain questions about donations given to the party for independence.

Mr Murrell, who married Ms Sturgeon in 2010, stepped down from his role last month following a row over the reporting of SNP membership numbers, a controversy that also saw communications chief Murray Foote resign.

This is how leading figures in Scottish politics reacted.

Nicola Sturgeon, former First Minister

Ms Sturgeon’s camp issued a statement on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made.”

Humza Yousaf, First Minister

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he only became aware of the arrest of Peter Murrell after it took place.

“I won’t comment on a live police investigation,” he told the PA news agency,

“Of course, as party leader, I will know the financial state and health of the party.

“As I’ve already made clear, one of the first things I did was talking to our party lawyers around about the current live police investigation.

Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes in the race to lead the SNP. Image: PA.

“I’ve never been an office bearer in the party, I’ve not had a role in the party finances.”

He added: “There’s an opportunity with new leadership to make sure we’re being transparent.”

The former justice, health and transport secretary, who lives in Broughty Ferry, said the party’s national executive committee had agreed to a review of governance and transparency.

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: “It certainly doesn’t do us any good.

“People will have questions, there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns too.

“What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader

Anas Sarwar.

Mr Sarwar called the situation “extremely serious” and the police should be allowed to “do their jobs”.

Speaking at the Parkhead Youth Project in Glasgow, he added: “There are big questions to be asked of both Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon.

“And, in the fullness of time, I hope those questions are asked.”

Alex Salmond, former First Minister

Ex-SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond to reporters outside the BBC building in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He declined to comment on the specifics of Mr Murrell’s arrest but spoke of his disappointment at the current state of the party.

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond said: “I led the SNP for a long time so I’m very sad about what’s happened to it and indeed what it’s become.

“But we should remember the cause of independence and the case for it has never been stronger.”

Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservatives leader

Mr Ross says voters deserve answers from SNP chiefs.

He said: “Both the former first minister and the current first minister must fully co-operate with the police over this ongoing investigation.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This is clearly a serious case and it is vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf explain what they knew, and when they knew it.

“The case has become increasingly murky for those at the top of the SNP and the public understandably do not want this to be shrouded in SNP secrecy.

“Transparency is key as the police continue their investigations into the SNP’s finances.”

The SNP

The party released a statement following Peter Murrell’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Editor's Picks