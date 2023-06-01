Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford ‘weighing up’ quitting as MP

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP MP Ian Blackford is considering whether to stand down at the next general election.

The former Westminster leader said he is “weighing up” whether to contend his Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat at the Commons, which he has held since 2015.

Highland businessman Angus MacDonald has already kickstarted his campaign to topple the SNP MP and take the seat for the Liberal Democrats.

The party, who finished second in the last election, claim Mr Blackford is “running scared” as it ramps up efforts to defeat him.

‘I have not come to a decision’

Mr Blackford told the Scottish Daily Mail: “There is a lot to weigh up.

“I take very seriously my responsibilities to constituents. It has been a privilege to represent them and I will continuously weigh up my future options.

“For the time being I have not come to a decision on whether to recommit at the next election.”

The senior SNP figure has represented the seat since 2015 when he defeated Liberal Democrat incumbent, the late Charles Kennedy.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, the party’s Scottish Affairs spokeswoman, said: “While the Lib Dems would relish taking a seat off a former SNP Westminster leader, I can easily see why Ian Blackford might prefer to cut and run.

“Everyone can see that the nationalists have run out of steam.”

Plans to ‘topple’ Mr Blackford

Entrepreneur Mr MacDonald previously explained plans to topple “independence giant” Mr Blackford.

The father-of-four hopes he can “rejuvenate” the Highlands – a region he believes has been ignored by successive SNP governments.

He created the Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop in Fort William and has a long background in business.

Mr Blackford resigned as Westminster leader in December, following repeated attempts by his MPs to oust him.

In a statement at the time, the Highland MP said it was time for “fresh leadership”.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn was crowned the new leader of the Westminster group, after having denied a plot to take over the role.