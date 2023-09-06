SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across Tayside and Fife

MSPs used a debate in parliament to raised the ongoing closure of Dundee's Olympia swimming pool and threats to Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

By Alasdair Clark
Olympia swimming pool has been closed for two years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Olympia swimming pool has been closed for two years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The SNP government has been urged to step in and support cash-strapped councils who are struggling to keep local swimming pools and leisure centres afloat.

Conservative MSPs used a Holyrood debate to call on the Scottish Government to “reverse the trend” of swimming pool closures.

It comes amid the long-term closure of Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool for repairs and threats to Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

Live Active Leisure (LAL), the arms-length body which owns and operates both facilities, had previously suggested closing both due to rising energy prices.

An 11th hour rescue prevented the closure, with funding guaranteed until at least 2024.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith said proposals to close swimming pools were in conflict with the government’s aim to improve nation’s health and to address life expectancy gaps.

CR0041646 – Amie Flett – Perthshire – Perth dad Chris Ness, is petitioning to keep Perth leisure pool open – Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior – Dewars Centre, Glover Street , Perth -Monday 13th March 2023 – Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

While funding for leisure centres is determined by local authorities, Ms Smith said they had suffered “decades of underfunding”.

While she said there was no “quick fix”, Ms Smith added: “When the Scottish Government negotiates the much needed fiscal framework with local government I hope this issue will be well up the agenda.

“The UK Government has already moved on this and is providing £63m of investment to pools in England, which aims to address the challenges of current costs and improve long-term sustainability through efficient energy plans.

“Yet, no funding decision is yet forthcoming by the Scottish Government. Why not?”

School swimming pool closures

The number of school swimming pool closures in Fife was also highlighted in the debate, with Inverkeithing High School the fifth locally set to lose its pool under current proposals.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Roz McCall said: “In the last 20 years, we have seen swimming pools closed when Queen Anne, St Columba’s, Dunfermline, and Woodmill schools closed with no replacements forthcoming.

“Now Inverkeithing High is sitting under the funding Sword of Damocles, awaiting the decision from the council.”

Pointing to issues in Dundee, north-east MSP Tess White said: “In Dundee, a storied saga of ineptitude and dither has led to the city’s flagship Olympia swimming pool closing for two years, only nine years after opening.

“Meanwhile, Dundee City Council is spending more than £100 million replacing two schools with swimming pool facilities – Braeview Academy and Craigie High School – but there are no plans for a swimming pool at the new East End Campus.”

Responding in parliament, Scottish Government sport minister Maree Todd said the government was committed to ensuring Scots received high quality public services.

She said: “For our part the Scottish Government has increased the resources to local government by over £793 million in 2023/24.

“That is a real terms increase of 3%.

“Local authorities are independent corporate bodies, it is for them to manage their own budgets and to allocate their resources – including on leisure facilities based on local priorities.”

