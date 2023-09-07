Fresh blow for Perth city centre as Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre closes its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fresh blow for Perth city centre as Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre closes its doors

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre is shutting its premises as house-hunters move online

By Morag Lindsay
Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre exterior
The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre office in South St John's Place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre is closing its office in Perth and moving all of its business online.

The city centre premises are due to shut by the end of the month, with the loss of two jobs.

A spokesman said the move reflected a wider change in house-hunters’ habits.

Solicitor Lindsay Darroch said: “People are looking for property online now.

“The days of window cards are long gone.”

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre office is in South St John’s Place, Perth.

It shares a board with the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre in Dundee, and the two work closely together.

Lindsay Darroch
Lindsay Darroch says the Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre move is a sign of the times.

Board member Mr Darroch insisted the Perthshire division would continue to operate as a stand-alone centre.

But he said the move would allow bosses to direct more money and energy into online marketing.

“The lease on our Perth shop was coming to an end,” he said.

“That’s when the board decided this was a good opportunity to change the way we do things.”

Mr Darroch added: “Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre is not closing.

“It’s still going strong.

“But changes in demographics and in the way people are looking for properties mean we can make better use of resources.”

Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre exterior with people looking in the window.
Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre occupies a prime city centre location. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Darroch said the two remaining staff members were offered the opportunity to move to Dundee, but had decided not to take it up.

He added that the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre would remain open at 11 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee.

Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre closure means another empty unit

Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre was established in 1970.

It is part of the Solicitors Property Centre Scotland network

The centre offers a service for sellers and buyers, and brings together all of the properties being marketed locally by PSPC members.

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre decision follows a string of closures in Perth city centre this year.

Malky’s Bar, Nicoll’s of Perth butchers and Tayside Bar and Kitchen all announced plans to shut in June.

They followed the loss of Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar.

At least 10 units in Perth High Street are currently empty. And a number of big names have left the city in recent years, including McEwens and Cairncross.

Some traders have suggested sub-dividing empty premises to make it easier for independent traders to take on prominent sites.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

King Charles was crowned.
King Charles III to meet Kinross community groups and residents
Horse riders gather with Emma Cheap to see the Queen's cortege at the side of the M90 Image: Emma Cheape.
The Queen's death: 3 memorable ways Perth & Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife communities…
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel poised for public inquiry victory
Keith Payne in a group with Errol Sunday market traders holding a sign saying £30,000
Errol's 'Mr Market' turns terminal cancer diagnosis into a £30,000 force for good
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
Watch as Eljamel victims stage hospital-themed protest at Holyrood over disgraced Dundee surgeon
Balhousie Store in Perth.
Perth convenience store expansion plans refused
queues of traffic approaching Broxden rundabout
Demands for Broxden roundabout upgrade to avoid £500M Perth West scheme 'chaos'
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Sickness absences costing Tayside Contracts more than £1m a year as rate reaches five-year…
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya
Leigh Griffiths arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k

Conversation