Fresh blow for Perth city centre as Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre closes its doors

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre is closing its office in Perth and moving all of its business online.

The city centre premises are due to shut by the end of the month, with the loss of two jobs.

A spokesman said the move reflected a wider change in house-hunters’ habits.

Solicitor Lindsay Darroch said: “People are looking for property online now.

“The days of window cards are long gone.”

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre office is in South St John’s Place, Perth.

It shares a board with the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre in Dundee, and the two work closely together.

Board member Mr Darroch insisted the Perthshire division would continue to operate as a stand-alone centre.

But he said the move would allow bosses to direct more money and energy into online marketing.

“The lease on our Perth shop was coming to an end,” he said.

“That’s when the board decided this was a good opportunity to change the way we do things.”

Mr Darroch added: “Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre is not closing.

“It’s still going strong.

“But changes in demographics and in the way people are looking for properties mean we can make better use of resources.”

Mr Darroch said the two remaining staff members were offered the opportunity to move to Dundee, but had decided not to take it up.

He added that the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre would remain open at 11 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee.

Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre closure means another empty unit

Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre was established in 1970.

It is part of the Solicitors Property Centre Scotland network

The centre offers a service for sellers and buyers, and brings together all of the properties being marketed locally by PSPC members.

The Perthshire Solicitors Property Centre decision follows a string of closures in Perth city centre this year.

Malky’s Bar, Nicoll’s of Perth butchers and Tayside Bar and Kitchen all announced plans to shut in June.

They followed the loss of Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar.

At least 10 units in Perth High Street are currently empty. And a number of big names have left the city in recent years, including McEwens and Cairncross.

Some traders have suggested sub-dividing empty premises to make it easier for independent traders to take on prominent sites.