Humza Yousaf says Michael Matheson has no need to stand down after iPad expense row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf says Michael Matheson has no need to stand down after iPad expense row

The First Minister described his ex-minister as a “decent person” despite a Holyrood probe finding he'd broke the code of conduct.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson
Humza Yousaf refused to sack Michael Matheson. Image: PA

Former Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson’s job as an MSP is not at risk, First Minister Humza Yousaf said as he described his ex-minister as a “decent person”.

Mr Matheson quit his cabinet role in February following months of pressure over a near-£11,000 data roaming bill racked up on his parliamentary iPad during a family holiday to Morocco.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – the cross-party group of MSPs tasked with the running of Parliament – last week concluded Mr Matheson had broken the code of conduct for members over his handling of the bill, and referred his case to Holyrood’s Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee to consider sanctions.

Mr Yousaf defended Mr Matheson, deciding not to sack him from the health brief, despite pressure after it emerged last year that he initially used parliamentary expenses to pay the bill. He later agreed to cover it himself.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson eventually quit his cabinet role in February. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Yousaf said: “Michael made a mistake, there’s no ifs, buts or maybes about that – and decent people can make mistakes.

“He’s paid a price for that, literally, he’s paid back all of the money and he’ll obviously now be referred to the Parliament Standards Committee to make a judgment, and I won’t interfere in that process.”

Opposition politicians have called for Mr Matheson to stand down as an MSP as a result of the SPCB report.

But asked if the former minister should quit, the first minister said: “No, I don’t think that’s the case.

“He’s a decent person that made a mistake.

“There are MSPs that have made mistakes and they’ve had to face the consequences of those mistakes.

Recall bill

“I’ve not heard Michael say anything other than he’ll accept what those consequences are, and I’m sure he’ll accept whatever the parliamentary committee decides and deliberates on.”

Mr Yousaf added that he did not sack Mr Matheson from his cabinet because he “genuinely believes in due process”.

Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said the Matheson saga reinforces the argument for a process to remove MSPs as proposed by fellow Tory member Graham Simpson.

“The Michael Matheson scandal has reinforced the need for a recall bill,” she said.

“Even today, Matheson’s great friend Humza Yousaf could only meekly defend him staying.

“As it stands, there is no way for voters to remove a disgraced or failing MSP from office between elections.”

No MSP, she said, should be able to “down tools”.

‘Not enough’ for Matheson to resign as minister

“It’s not enough for Michael Matheson to resign as a minister, after months of cover-up and deceit,” the Tory deputy leader added.

“So I am calling on the SNP and the other Holyrood parties to back my colleague Graham Simpson’s recall proposals, which will protect our democracy from a minority of bad apples at parliament.

“This needn’t and shouldn’t be a partisan political issue. The vast majority of MSPs, of all parties, should have nothing to fear.”

Conversation