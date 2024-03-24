Labour has no candidates in third of Scottish Westminster seats – including all constituencies currently held by Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour has no candidates in third of Scottish Westminster seats – including all constituencies currently held by Tories

Polling indicates the next general election will see a tight race in Scotland between Anas Sarwar's party and the SNP.

By Derek Healey
Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: PA.
Labour does not yet have a candidate in around a third of Scottish seats at Westminster – including in every constituency currently held by the Conservatives.

Despite Labour opposing the nationalist’s plans to regard a majority of Scottish seats for the SNP as a mandate to begin independence negotiations, it currently has no candidate named in 18 of the 59 constituencies in Scotland.

Labour has confirmed it will stand a hopeful in every single seat.

But the SNP says the lack of announced candidates – particularly in seats held by the Conservatives – shows it is not up to kicking the Tories out of government.

‘An embarrassment for Labour’

SNP MP Chris Law said: “With labour having failed to select a candidate in around a third of seats across Scotland, it’s clear that the SNP are the only party that can win the seven Tory seats in Scotland.

“This is the latest embarrassment for the Labour Party in Scotland.

“Anas Sarwar can’t even pretend he is trying to get rid of the Tories when Labour has no candidates in any of the Tory held seats in Scotland

Chris Law, MP for Dundee West. Image: DC Thomson

“Voting SNP at the Westminster election is the only way to defeat Scottish Tory MPs and make Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.”

The intervention hints at the emerging battlegrounds for the election, with Labour expected to take the fight to the SNP across central Scotland.

Meanwhile, several seats in the North East are predicted to be a contest largely between the SNP and the Tories.

The constituencies where no Labour candidate has yet been announced are:

  • Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
  • Angus and Perthshire Glens
  • Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
  • Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
  • Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
  • Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
  • Dundee Central
  • Edinburgh West
  • Gordon and Buchan
  • Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
  • Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
  • North East Fife
  • Orkney and Shetland
  • Perth and Kinross-shire
  • Stirling and Strathallan
  • West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Scottish Labour said: “We will field candidates in every seat across Scotland to take the fight to the Tories and the SNP, and deliver the change Scotland needs.”

