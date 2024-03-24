‘Bowie was lying, but it was nice of him’: Scot Squad actor Jack Docherty on meeting his hero ahead of Fife gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bowie was lying, but it was nice of him’: Scot Squad actor Jack Docherty on meeting his hero ahead of Fife gig

The Scot Squad actor is bringing his new comedy show to St Andrews this spring.

Jack Docherty with his hero David Bowie back in the day.
Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Being lied to by David Bowie would be the highlight of many people’s careers.

But for Scot Squad star Jack Docherty, it was the culminating moment of a lifelong obsession.

“I was sitting in my dressing room on the chat show I used to host,” recalls Edinburgh-born actor Jack, who hosted The Jack Docherty Show from 1997-1999.

“I opened the door and David Bowie was just standing there. So I went: ‘Oh hi David, I’m Jack. I’m going to be interviewing you tonight.’

“And he went: ‘I know who you are Jack, I’m a big fan!’ Obviously he was lying, but it was so nice of him to put me at ease.”

A Bowie fan since he was 13 years old, Jack vividly remembers trying (and failing) to “be cool” while the rock icon performed Scary Monsters and Super Creeps live on the show.

“This is something I realised when I was a chat show host,” he muses.

“I’ve met some really, really famous people, huge stars. And you’ll be like: ‘Oh, that’s George Clooney, that’s kind of interesting.’

Jack Docherty is bringing his new show to Perth and Fife.
Image: Gilded Balloon.

“But to meet people you’re a fan of when you were 13, like The Beatles, or Bowie, or the Monty Python guys, there’s a 13-year-old inside me going: ‘It’s f****** them!’ And you never lose that 13-year-old inside.”

Bowie obsession fuelled by first love

Now, that inner teenager is coming out to play once again as Jack brings his new live show, David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives, to St Andrews this spring, where he’s looking forward to playing golf and “being a bit touristy”.

A mix of stand-up and stories covering “family, first love, jealousy and more”, the show uses Jack’s love of Bowie as a jumping off point to discuss the different phases of his life.

“Bowie changed so much – there was his androgynous phase, his bisexual phase, his austere Berlin phase, his mainstream phase. In the show, I keep referring to my phases throughout my life – my bisexual phase and all that!”

Jack won’t be drawn further on details of his bisexual phase – “you’ll need to come to the show to find that out!” – but shares that back in those tender teen years, his Bowie obsession was fuelled by his first love.

“She was called Eleanor,” he says with exaggerated wistfulness. “A big chunk of the show is about my attempt to get to her through my love of David Bowie, because she was also a big Bowie fan.

“I thought if I could get the rare collectible Ziggy Stardust card that you could get in the newsagents, I could win her love. Spoiler alert – it didn’t work.”

So where is Eleanor now?

Jack Docherty plays Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson on Scot Squad.
Image: Alan Peebles.

“I have no idea where that woman ended up,” Jack admits, before joking: “This is obviously the whole reason I’ve been doing the show, to try and find Eleanor!”

He may never have won Eleanor’s heart, but one thing’s for sure though – he won the race to meet their shared hero.

“Obviously everybody thinks the picture of me and Bowie on the tour poster is photoshopped,” Jack laughs. “But it’s a bloody real photograph!”

‘Meet your heroes’ says Jack Docherty

And when it comes to heroes, Jack’s all for flying in the face of conventional wisdom and meeting as many as he can.

“All the heroes I’ve met, I’ve had a great time,” he says. “There are a few famous people I’ve met, like Mike Myers and Jerry Lewis, where it didn’t go quite the right way.

“But in terms of heroes? Bowie, Ringo Starr and George Harrison couldn’t have been nicer, I’ve been very lucky so far.”

Image: Gilded Balloon.

Indeed, if he could go back in time, dad-of-three Jack admits he’d urge his younger self to “go for it” more in life, as he says he often worried too much about things “not working out”.

“I try and urge my kids to not worry about failing, because I worried about that a lot,” he says. “I didn’t take opportunities, in work and with women, because I thought it wouldn’t work out.”

Drinking in the classic, not the beers

Nowadays, Jack is most well-known for his role as Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson in popular BBC series Scot Squad.

But he admits he could never live like his character, as “having a proper job would be too much like hard work” and he’s much more like his character Mr George in ’90s sitcom Mr Don and Mr George.

“He’s just completely out there and a little bit mad,” Jack grins.

For now, as he gears up for the road, the actor has been amusing himself with some light reading – such as In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust, Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights and Russian classic Anna Karenina.

“It’s weird, when you get to my age, you start thinking: ‘I better read all the classics or I’m going to run out of time’.”

Image: Gilded Balloon.

But he’s taking care to ensure that he stays around as long as possible, even cutting out drinking for the time being.

“I decided to give up drinking this year to lose some weight, but usually I like nothing more than unwinding with a pint,” he says.

“Every now and again, I think ‘it’s time for my liver to reform’ so I’ll cut out the drink for a year or two. The first week is always a bit weird but after that, it’s great.

“It won’t be forever, though!”

Jack Docherty: David Bowie And Me – Parallel Lives is at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on April 26 and Perth Theatre on June 14. For tickets, check the Gilded Balloon website

Conversation