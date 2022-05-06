Keir Starmer being probed by police over ‘Beergate’ lockdown breach claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Keir Starmer being probed by police over ‘Beergate’ lockdown breach claims

Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by police over claims he broke lockdown rules.
By Justin Bowie
May 6 2022, 2.23pm Updated: May 6 2022, 2.30pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Keir Starmer.
Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by police over claims he broke lockdown rules.

The Labour leader was pictured drinking beer with staff in Durham last April when Covid restrictions were still in place.

The opposition chief has repeatedly denied he breached curbs in place and said he had been working late.

Sir Keir claimed he had ordered takeaway curry along with staff due most restaurants being closed.

Durham Police had initially said they would not probe Sir Keir over the apparent lockdown breach.

But officers confirmed an investigation into the Labour boss will now be held.

Partygate quit demands

Sir Keir has repeatedly demanded Boris Johnson resign for breaking lockdown rules.

The Conservative leader was fined for a birthday party held for him in June 2020 while the nation stayed at home.

He could face further fines as police continue to investigate Downing Street gatherings held while restrictions were in place.

The prime minister claimed that a Downing Street garden party held in May 2020 had been a “work event”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Sir Keir could also now face significant pressure if he is given a fixed penalty notice by police.

Labour shadow minister Emily Thornberry said on Sky News she was confident her party leader would be cleared by police.

A spokesperson for police said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021.

“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier