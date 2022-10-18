North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss – with one MSP saying resignation calls are ‘ridiculous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss – with one MSP saying resignation calls are ‘ridiculous’

North-east Tory politicians have rejected calls for Liz Truss to resign as prime minister after a series of U-turns on her economic plans.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 18 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 18 2022, 7.31pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.

North-east Tory politicians have rejected calls for Liz Truss to resign as prime minister after a series of U-turns on her economic plans.

Pressure is building on the prime minister, who was forced to apologise for “mistakes made” in a mini-budget that wreaked havoc on the markets.

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden, who was a vocal backer of Ms Truss during the leadership race, branded calls for her to resign “ridiculous”.

A snap poll of party members released on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign and 83% say she was doing a bad job.

Newly-appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed the prime minister’s economic plan in a dramatic U-turn on Monday.

Mr Lumsden admitted the country is “going through a difficult patch right now” but called for politicians to “rally round” the new economic plan.

Asked how voters can have confidence in Ms Truss’ leadership, Mr Lumsden said: “She’s admitted she made a mistake. She didn’t just keep her head buried in the sand.

“She has admitted that and changed things. Surely that’s what people would want in their politicians?

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden has rejected calls for Ms Truss to resign.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“That if they’ve made a mistake that they put their hands up and fix it and not just keep dogmatically sticking with the plan that they have.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who was given a junior Scotland Office role by Ms Truss, said he “fully supports” the prime minister and the new chancellor.

He added the pair are “prioritising stability for the north-east and the whole of the UK” and are “absolutely the right people to deliver for our country”.

Should Ms Truss resign?

Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, called for MPs to give Mr Hunt the “time and space to develop his economic plan”.

Asked if Ms Truss should resign, he said: “I think what the country needs more than anything else right now is a period of stability.

“Jeremy Hunt has to be given the time and the space to develop his economic plan that he first set out yesterday for a budget due to be produced on October 31.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (left) and Prime Minister Liz Truss listen to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ response the Chancellor’s statement in the House of Commons. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mr Bowie backed Rishi Sunak to become leader of the party and has called for the former chancellor to be drafted into Ms Truss’ cabinet. 

On whether his party made a mistake electing her, he said: “It would be the easiest thing in the world to say ‘we told you so’.

“That’s not going to help anybody. What we need to do now is make sure we get the country in the right place.

“And what that involves is giving the chancellor space, to support him as he develops our economic plan, and allowing the markets to see we’ve got a period of calm, sensible, some might say boring government, so we can move this country forward.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn described Ms Truss as a “disaster for Scotland”.

He added: “What we now know is that in order to cover up their own mess the Tories will slash public spending, cut off energy support in April and likely end the pension triple-lock.

“The Tories tell us that Scotland can’t afford to be independent yet the reality is that we now can’t afford to be in their union.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from UK politics

image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
image shows Liz Truss dressed as a clown as various calamities unfold around her.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Liz Truss disaster is a clown show but if we don't laugh…
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Image shows Nicola Sturgeon on one side and Liz Truss on the other.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Nicola Sturgeon detests the Tories? Spare me the faux outrage
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
Photo shows Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in hard hats and high-visibility jackets laughing during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham
JIM SPENCE: It's all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals…
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
SEAN O'NEIL: The UK is at a political crossroads - but royalty remains round…
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Autumn election would be in the self-interest of Liz Truss - as…
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Cold was constant companion in Dundee flats growing up – I don’t…
3

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Site of proposed Meigle housing development
Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into 'small town'
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing pressure to resign. Image: Daniel Leal/DC Thomson.
New tenants for Kirkcaldy offices after £300,000 investment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented