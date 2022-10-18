Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone

By Chris Ferguson
October 18 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 18 2022, 7.31pm
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.

Robert Laurenson started his working life lighting the fire in a Lerwick bank branch and ended it as deputy chief executive of the Clydesdale Bank.

Along the way he had spells playing for Aberdeen FC and St Johnstone and headed the Clydesdale’s operation in Dundee for many years.

Although his banking career took him to the financial centres of London and Glasgow, Robert, who has died aged 92, never forgot his Shetland roots.

He was in the Jarl squad at Up-Helly-A in 1985 and often painted landscapes of the islands.

His father, also Robert, had been one of the first drivers in Shetland where he operated the first oil truck and first refuse lorry.

Young Robert was dux of Lerwick Public High School and also an outstanding footballer on the islands, turning out for both Lerwick Rangers and the Shetland team.

Robert Laurenson, middle row, second right, with Shetland teammates in 1948. His father, Robert senior, is back row, left.

His first job was at the Shetland Times where he remained for two years before joining the former North of Scotland Bank in 1948 as a junior.

He had to light the fire each day and open the door for customers.

Robert’s National Service was spent with the Gordon Highlanders before returning to the bank and being posted to Perth.

This allowed him to play football on the mainland and he made appearances with St Johnstone and Aberdeen FC and was a long-term player with Blairgowrie.

His talents had been spotted in Shetland by legendary referee Peter Carmyle who personally took him to Aberdeen. In his debut match he scored two of three goals in a 3-1 win over Peterhead.

In 1958, Robert married Margaret Patterson of Birnam and had two sons, Graeme and Kenneth.

Robert and Margaret Laurenson on their wedding day.

Football was a great passion of Robert’s said Kenneth who recalled that the St Johnstone manager had to visit the bank to ask permission for his father to get a day off on a Saturday to play.

“He was poised to go on to a far greater level but it was unfortunately cut short by minor, but in that era, consequential injuries,” said Kenneth.

Robert was, in fact, an all-round sportsman. He played badminton and was a snooker champion in Dundee who once played against Ray Reardon.

In later life he was a curler, bowler and golfer.

From the Perth branch of the Clydesdale, Robert moved to Glasgow and then on to Dundee where he was assistant manager from 1966 to 1968.

Margaret and Robert Laurenson in 2002.

After a posting to Lombard Street in London and then the bank’s Glasgow head office, he returned to Dundee in 1972 at the age of 42 to became manager of the bank’s imposing branch in High Street.

Kenneth said: “He quickly endeared himself to the people of Dundee. He was, after all, a straight-talking Shetlander and understood the tough spirit of the people.

“As a banker and ex footballer, he struck up a great friendship with the people at Dundee United and was a regular in the directors’ box.”

After leaving Dundee, Robert returned to Clydesdale Bank’s head office where he rose to become deputy chief executive.

Outside work he was a fiddler with a passion for Shetland music and a skilled painter in oils and watercolours,

Robert was predeceased by Margaret in February this year and is survived by Graeme and Kenneth.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Margaret Macleod. Image: Donald Macleod.
Margaret Macleod: Blairgowrie stalwart loved her town and her family
Former Broughty Ferry businesswoman Beryl Dingwall.
Beryl Dingwall: Former Broughty Ferry fashion shop proprietor dies aged 102
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Jim Gibbon took pride in Camperdown golf course.
Jim Gibbon kept Dundee's Camperdown golf course in top condition
Charlie Williamson and daughter-in-law Donna on a visit to the military tattoo in Edinburgh in 2014.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
Ken Murdoch restored Methven Castle and did much of the work by hand.
Ken Murdoch: Architect left his mark on Perth, Dundee and Fife
Inspirational teacher Guy Hawksford.
Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami
Legendary Highland Pony expert Robert Davidson.
Robert Davidson obituary: Legendary Highland Pony expert from Crieff
Poet and entertainer Derek Meikleham.
Dundee and Angus entertainer Derek Meikleham remembered
Brownlie Gillon built a successful agricultural business in Angus and Perthshire.
Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Site of proposed Meigle housing development
Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into 'small town'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented