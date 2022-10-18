Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return for Raith Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return for Raith Rovers clash

By Scott Lorimer
October 18 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS

After lifting themselves off the foot of the table, Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell says his side are determined to keep climbing the Championship.

Back-to-back draws against Dundee and then Queen’s Park saw the Lichties jump up to ninth ahead of Hamilton on goal difference.

On Wednesday night, they have the chance to go three clear of the Accies and close the gap on Cove in eighth to just the one point.

To do that, the Lichties will have to earn their first league victory in a month when they host Raith Rovers in their rearranged fixture.

A win would also see the Angus side go within touching distance of the Fifers who sit seventh.

The clash is the first of three home matches in a row, with John Rankin’s basement boys visiting on Saturday and Ayr United the following week.

Arbroath ‘don’t fear anyone’

Despite coming up against teams in the bottom half of the table in their next two games, Campbell stresses that current league standings mean nothing.

“We are happy with a lot that is going on at the club now and we are getting it together and starting to get back to where we were,” he told Courier Sport.

“Any team in this league is capable of beating anyone. It doesn’t matter is they are down and around about us.

“Their position just now might not be where they are come the end of the season.

“The teams at the top might be a wee bit stronger but there is no one that we fear.”

Built team ‘on the hoof’

With a quarter of the season completed, Campbell believes his side now starting to click.

He and team boss Dick brought in 11 players over the summer with eight departing.

Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.
Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian. Image: SNS

‘Pink’ admits it has taken the squad time to gel but feels they are starting to show their quality.

He also feels the return of skipper Tam O’Brien proved a major boost on Friday, as will the return of Michael McKenna and Scott Stewart.

McKenna looks set to return to the side for the visit of Raith after a spell out due to injury.

Stewart, meanwhile, remains touch and go for Wednesday night but should see a return to action shortly after a foot knock.

Michael McKenna could be set for a return to the Arbroath team after injury. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna could be set for a return to the Arbroath team after injury. Image: SNS

“We have players with serious quality and they are all starting to come through now,” Campbell said.

“We had to change and develop the team on the hoof with a lot of things that have happened. That’s not an excuse. But I see it in training; the guys are tremendous.

“The boys we’ve brought in are settling in and maybe one or two more will be signed.

“We’ve got the boys coming off the bench and are starting to look the part. We are getting there slowly.”

