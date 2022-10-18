Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return for Raith Rovers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After lifting themselves off the foot of the table, Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell says his side are determined to keep climbing the Championship.

Back-to-back draws against Dundee and then Queen’s Park saw the Lichties jump up to ninth ahead of Hamilton on goal difference.

On Wednesday night, they have the chance to go three clear of the Accies and close the gap on Cove in eighth to just the one point.

To do that, the Lichties will have to earn their first league victory in a month when they host Raith Rovers in their rearranged fixture.

A win would also see the Angus side go within touching distance of the Fifers who sit seventh.

The clash is the first of three home matches in a row, with John Rankin’s basement boys visiting on Saturday and Ayr United the following week.

Arbroath ‘don’t fear anyone’

Despite coming up against teams in the bottom half of the table in their next two games, Campbell stresses that current league standings mean nothing.

“We are happy with a lot that is going on at the club now and we are getting it together and starting to get back to where we were,” he told Courier Sport.

“Any team in this league is capable of beating anyone. It doesn’t matter is they are down and around about us.

“Their position just now might not be where they are come the end of the season.

“The teams at the top might be a wee bit stronger but there is no one that we fear.”

Built team ‘on the hoof’

With a quarter of the season completed, Campbell believes his side now starting to click.

He and team boss Dick brought in 11 players over the summer with eight departing.

‘Pink’ admits it has taken the squad time to gel but feels they are starting to show their quality.

He also feels the return of skipper Tam O’Brien proved a major boost on Friday, as will the return of Michael McKenna and Scott Stewart.

McKenna looks set to return to the side for the visit of Raith after a spell out due to injury.

Stewart, meanwhile, remains touch and go for Wednesday night but should see a return to action shortly after a foot knock.

“We have players with serious quality and they are all starting to come through now,” Campbell said.

“We had to change and develop the team on the hoof with a lot of things that have happened. That’s not an excuse. But I see it in training; the guys are tremendous.

“The boys we’ve brought in are settling in and maybe one or two more will be signed.

“We’ve got the boys coming off the bench and are starting to look the part. We are getting there slowly.”