Arbroath boss Dick Campbell named Championship Manager of the Month for February

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has been named the Championship Manager of the Month for February.

The Gayfield gaffer led his Red Lichties through an unbeaten month as they rose up the league table.

Three wins and two draws moved Arbroath out of the bottom two and extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Wins over promotion-chasing Dunfermline and Raith Rovers were added to by a 1-0 success at Ayr United along with draws against Inverness and Alloa.

That run was ended by Queen of the South last week but Campbell will be looking to add more points to the Lichties tally this weekend at Dens Park.

Arbroath head to face Dundee on Saturday knowing victory will see them draw level with the Dark Blues.