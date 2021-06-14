Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

In pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euros opener against the Czech Republic

By Mark Asquith
June 14 2021, 4.00pm Updated: June 14 2021, 5.01pm
Fans at Cherrybank Inn

Fans gathered in pubs around the country today to watch Scotland’s opening match of the Euros against the Czech Republic.

Colin O’Hara and Thomas Paterson watch the match at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans at Cherrybank Inn

 

Fans at Cherrybank Inn beer garden after Scotland concede a goal. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Jenna Gellatly, Rachael Beverley and Claire Gellatly before kick off at Cherrybank Inn. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans watch the match at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Craig Harrigan and Allana Harrigan with son Craig Jr.  Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans watch the match at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans during the second half — Cherrybank Inn. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Jenna Gellatly watches the second half. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Happy Scotland fans make their way to the bar for the Scotland Vs Czech Republic game. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Kirkcaldy Tartan Army members Joyce Sharp, Grant Lumsden, Jim Sharp, Stevie Sharp and Elaine Sharp on their way to watch the Scotland Vs Czech Republic match in Dundee.  Steve Brown / DCT Media
Pupils and teachers at Baldragon Academy wore Scotland strips today for the big game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]