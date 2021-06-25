Single positive Covid-19 test rules out nine players, but Scotland A game goes ahead on Sunday

A single positive Covid-19 test has ruled out nine players for Scotland’s A international against England on Sunday, but the game is still set go ahead.

There was only one positive test but eight other players have been forced to isolate as potential close contacts. All nine have been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

“To respect medical confidentiality, Scottish Rugby will not name the individuals affected,” said a statement from Murrayfield.

The remainder of the squad and staff underwent a full round of PCR testing on Thursday without any further positives. The squad were travelling down to Leicester on Friday, a day later than had been scheduled.

Five players have been added to the travelling squad. Edinburgh centre George Taylor and Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall, Wasps scrum-half Ben Vellacott and forwards D’Arcy Rae (Glasgow) and Calum Hunter-Hill (Saracens) have been called up.

Only Rae of the new group has been previously capped.

The team will now be named by interim head coach Mike Blair on Saturday morning. The game is still scheduled to be played at Welford Road in Leicester at 3pm on Sunday.

Scotland assistant coach Steve Tandy, currently with the Lions arriving in Edinburgh on Thursday night for the weekend game against Japan, said “It’s a very timely reminder of how it works, because the virus can creep in quite easily.”

Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe, also with the Lions, pointed out the Scotland camp hadn’t had a Covid case.

“I’ve been in the Scotland camp for almost a year now and we’ve not had any cases,@ he says. “It just shows you that Covid is still around.

“With the Lions we’ve been wearing masks all over, we get tested two or three times a week as well.

“We’re in our own bubble here. My girlfriend is staying four minutes away and I can’t see her. Everyone’s in the same boat – there’s not much you can do about it.”