LIONS IN SCOTLAND: New Covid waves in South Africa and an injured captain overshadow a damp squib at Murrayfield

People tend to get a bit doe-eyed about the British and Irish Lions, but there was no kind of spin to make the start of what appears to be an ill-fated 2021 tour at Murrayfield anything but a damp squib.

The Lions beat Japan 28-10 in the tour opener/farewell, but suffered the loss of their totemic captain Alun Wyn Jones after just seven short minutes of play. They later lost dynamic Welsh back rower Justin Tipuric and actually finished the game with 14 men because they were concerned about more injuries.

There was a fair amount of disgruntled people in the 16,500 crowd, the biggest in rugby in Europe – and in sport at all in Scotland – since the pandemic began. These were actually minor issues, however.

The actually meaningful and important stuff was happening 6000 miles away in South Africa, where three of the Springbok squad tested positive after PCR tests for Covid-19, despite the fact that the squad has been reported to be fully vaccinated.

🚫 The Boks cancelled Sunday’s training session in Johannesburg as a precautionary measure after scheduled testing returned three positive COVID-results

A third wave of the virus is sweeping through Gauteng province, where the Lions are supposed to play five of their eight games. The tour has already been truncated to just two sites – the other is Cape Town – and all games will be played behind closed doors. The Boks, who were due to play Georgia on Friday, have suspended training indefinitely.

There’s talk of having to “rescue” the tour by playing all eight games in Cape Town. A more considered appraisal might now question whether the tour should take place at all.

Money grabbing leaves a bad taste

The contracts signed by sponsors and broadcasters appear to be the only thing keeping the momentum going. They matter, a bit, but how much?

You got a fair idea of the financial stakes involved in the Lions in this game, and it left a slightly bad taste. Fans talked of paying £150 a ticket, various facilities at the stadium – power and wifi – didn’t seem able to cope.

There were queues for hours at the bars pre-game and then they were closed before half-time. The two explanations doing the rounds were that they’d run out of beer or that the police closed them because fans were leaving their seats against instructions.

Turns out, according to an SRU statement, both were partly true. Stocks were low due to “unprecedented demand” (from a quarter-full stadium) but they also wanted to avoid crowding and ensure social-distancing.

One of the Murrayfield video boards went down for much of the game. The blotting out of any trace of the stadium’s usual sponsor seemed a little excessive. It was definitely excessive to cover up the “If In Doubt, Sit Them Out” billboard aimed at concussion awareness.

The bars and food outlets were all closed early. But it was perfectly okay for the Lions merchandise stands to be operating after the game.

Jones’ early departure kills the atmosphere

There was a rugby game played, but it wasn’t really up to that much. The atmosphere was loud and lusty for the teams’ emergence and the pre-match stuff, but it rapidly diminished.

Captain Jones was helped to the sideline with a dislocated shoulder after just seven minutes.

The joint popped back in, but four weeks was “the best case scenario” according to Warren Gatland. As the head coach pointed out after leaving out Jonny Sexton from the original squad, players who can’t play a full part in the whole tour will not tour.

After a gruelling season, the Lions were great for half an hour and then ran out of steam.

Japan had flashes of their World Cup elan. But they seemed very much like a team who hadn’t played a test for two years, which they are. The Lions eventually played like a team that had just recently been introduced to each other, which they are.

Positives? Biggar, the centres, Conan and big Duhan

Pointers from it? South Africa’s defence, if they actually see it, will not be nearly as accommodating up the 10-12 channel as Japan’s.

Dan Biggar was a much deserved man of the match and pleasingly so. On his last appearance at Murrayfield in February his being replaced after less than an hour probably turned the game. He’ll be hard to shift from the test shirt given this, his recent form and Gatland’s faith in him.

Conor Murray was given the tour captaincy in the aftermath of Jones’ injury – ahead of national captains and tourists Owen Farrell and Stuart Hogg – but he didn’t have great afternoon. Jack Conan looked the best of the forwards. Duhan van der Merwe scored maybe the easiest of his many tries at Murrayfield.

That’s nine in 11 tests for the wing, if the Lions board decide this match was worth a test designation. It could yet be the only one played this summer, so they should be of a mind to do it.