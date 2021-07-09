Security officials at the abrdn Scottish Open were left red-faced this morning after a spectator wandered on to the tee and took swings with Rory McIlroy’s driver.

The incident happened before the start of play this morning. The superstar grouping of McIlroy, World No 1 Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas about to begin their second rounds at The Renaissance, near North Berwick.

The 10th tee is thirty yards from spectator areas. Fan movement is being strictly controlled as this is the first golf event in mainland UK to have spectators present since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

However one man breached the security cordon and walked on to the tee unchallenged. He removed McIlroy’s driver head cover and then the club from his bag. The former Open champion, his caddie Harry Diamond and Rahm were standing directly by the bag chatting prior to teeing off.

The man managed to have two rudimentary swings with the driver before security officials moved in. They retrieved the club and its head cover and shepherded him away from the scene.

None of the players appeared affected by the incident and play proceeded on time.