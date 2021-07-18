Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Golf

The Open: Padraig Harrington signals he’ll use his Ryder Cup picks for experience

By Steve Scott
July 18 2021, 7.15pm Updated: July 18 2021, 7.16pm
Padraig Harrington played all four rounds at Sandwich.
Nine players are in the hunt for Padraig Harrington’s three wildcard picks for his European Ryder Cup team – but he strongly hinted that all would be experienced men.

After finishing at Royal St George’s with a one-over 71 for a four round total of 4-over, Harrington said that not much had changed in his mind in one of the biggest points-gaining weeks of the qualification year.

The two-time Open champion from Ireland confirmed that eight of nine qualifiers were “stitched-on”; namely Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood.

Perez being caught by Lowry

The ninth and final spot is currently occupied by the France’s Victor Perez, but the Dundee-based former Dunhill Links winner didn’t add to his points total at Sandwich and is under increasing threat from Harrington’s fellow Irishman Shane Lowry.

“I’d say there are probably six experienced and maybe three rookies vying for the picks,” he said. “It’s harder for the rookies. They have to do something exceptional to get a pick.

“Then again, if you do something exceptional it is likely you will make the team. A lot depends on who plays their way into that ninth (qualifying) spot. If Victor holds on, he will be a rookie. So I’d be more likely to go with experienced players as picks.

“Nothing has really changed this week,” he continued. “Anyone playing well I’ve been well aware, I don’t think any outliers appeared.

“I’m more focused on the ones I can see than the ones I can’t. I’d rather see the players I’m interested in doing well and being up there.

“The players on the fringes of the team I want to see playing well. And I want to see those who are looking for a pick playing well too.”

‘It’s about playing well when you’re leading’

That might include Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who would be in the category of those needing to “do something exceptional”. The Scot finished tied eighth, but Harrington’s reference to what he’d seen seemed specifically aimed at the left-hander.

“I place a lot of store on stressful rounds,” Harrington said. “All major rounds are stressful, but especially those in contention.

“It’s not about shooting 65 on Sunday to finish fifth. It’s about playing well when you’re leading or close to the lead. That’s a different stress and the sort of feeling you’re going to have in the Ryder Cup.”

