Hero Open: Grant Forrest the Local Hero at Fairmont with brilliant birdie-birdie finish

Grant Forrest proved to be the Local Hero at the Hero Open as he ended a nine-year drought without a home European Tour win in Scotland at Fairmont St Andrews.

The 28-year-old from East Lothian birdied the last two holes on the Torrance Course in brilliant fashion to deny England’s James Morrison by a single shot. Forrest finished with a 66 for an outstanding 24-under total of 264.

It’s the first Scottish win on Tour in Scotland since Paul Lawrie won the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in 2012.

Morrison came home in 30, going for everything as he tried to chase down the trio of Scots Forrest, Calum Hill and David Law, and he did it magnificently. Five birdies in a row after the turn and a good up and down for birdie at the last completed a 63, and a shot lead as Forrest three-putted 16.

However the Englishman’s lead was brief as Forrest hit a nine-iron into four feet at the tough 17th for a brilliant birdie. The Scot then used his power to be on the back fringe of the par five 18th in two, and two-putted from there for the win.

First European Tour win dedicated to late father

Forrest dedicated the win to his father Graeme, who died at just 49 from cancer in 2012, when Grant was just 19.

“Losing Dad in 2012 was a big change in our lives,” he said. “I think I’ve just put a lot into my golf, put a lot of my focus into my game.

“I really wish he was here to see this, he’d be so chuffed. He’s been the big inspiration for me and a lot of the reason why I’ve really knuckled down and kept going when times were tough.”

Grant’s mother Audrey, sister Alisa and girlfriend Christy have been stalwart support to him throughout his career and there were about 40 family and friends there to celebrate.

“We’ve been through so much as family,” he said. “They’re all greeting their eyes out over there! It was hard to hold back all the emotions.

“I think there’s going to be a big party tonight, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Forrest’s five shot swing in three holes around the turn

It seemed that Hill of the three Scots in the top four was going to prevail early on. Forrest bogeyed the second and the Perthshire player eagled the sixth and led by a shot.

Forrest pulled level again with a fine birdie at the 8th. Then Hill’s week, so solid over the first three days and nine holes on Sunday, stuttered with a three-putt from 15 feet on the ninth.

A double-bogey immediately followed with after a poor three-wood and a visit to the gorse at the tenth, which Forrest birdied with a perfect weight putt from 18 feet. Another birdie at the short eleventh mean a five shot swing in the space of three holes.

But Forrest’s three-stroke advantage on the field was reeled in by an inspired Morrison, who went on a tear of five birdies in a row from the 11th to pull him a shot back.

And the Surrey man went ahead when Forrest, having made three key par putts in a row, two-putted from 60 feet at 16, just as Morrison holed from eight feet for birdie at 18.

The fantastic finish to claim the title

Then came that birdie-birdie finish.

“On 17 the wind had dropped and we had 164 yards,” said Forrest. “Where the pin was there was no reason not to go straight at it.

“I struck it well and it was a perfect number for me, for a full nine iron with a little bit of adrenaline factored in.

“I think I hit it into ten feet total at three of the par threes. Easy birdies are so hard to come by, so that was a big factor.”

At the 18th after a solid three-wood leaving him 264 yards, he had to “take a little off” his two-iron to reach.

“Again it was a perfect number, a perfect two iron for me,” added Grant. “Just had to restrain myself a little bit and not try and hit it too hard. It carried up pin-high and finished on the back edge which left the flattest putt you can imagine.

“It was just a case of not racing it by and luckily I got it to two feet, held my nerve and knocked it in.”

‘Just a matter of time’ for Hill

The winner had words for his friend Hill – they have the same management team – who started the celebrations immediately after the final putt despite his own disappointment.

“Calum’s such a strong player,” said Forrest. “He’s got so much game and he keeps getting better and better. He’s proved how consistently he puts himself near the top of the leaderboard.

“It’s just a matter of time for him, getting over that mental hurdle more than anything.”

A third Scot, Aberdeen’s David Law, stayed in the hunt all afternoon only to run out of steam on the home stretch, covering the last five holes in one-over. Still, it was another consistent performance leaving him in a tie for fourth with Hill, which will leap him up the Race to Dubai.