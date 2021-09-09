Ryan Gauld: Vancouver Whitecaps mic’ed up video gives fascinating insight into mind of ex-Dundee United star in training

Vancouver Whitecaps have given an insight into the mind of attacker Ryan Gauld.

The 25-year-old is taking the MLS by storm with two goals and two assists in just four appearances, after signing from SC Farense on July 31.

Now fans have been given a never-before-seen glimpse of the former Dundee United star in action.

The city's newest hero and "the most boring guy to do this with", mic'd up 🎤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #VWFC | @RyanGauld | @connect_hearing pic.twitter.com/cK0ciEV64M — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 8, 2021

The two-minute long clip begins with Gauld receiving instruction from interim head coach Vanni Sartini, telling him to “focus on everything in front of you, press everything”.

He later ribs a teammate for attempting to slip the ball in between his legs: “Trying to go ‘megs there, huh?”

The former Scotland U/21 international, who is yet to earn a full cap, can also be heard discussing tactics – and there is even a glimmer of French, the second language in Vancouver.

At the end of the video, Gauld quips: “I’m the most boring guy to do this with!”

Gauld will hope to add to his impressive start in Canada as the Whitecaps take on Portland on Saturday.