Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘The wedding ring is back!’ Andy Murray back in ‘good books after being reunited with ring and sweaty tennis shoes

By David Mackay
October 8 2021, 8.49am Updated: October 8 2021, 8.50am
Andy Murray has been reunited with his wedding ring and sweaty tennis shoes. Photo: Andy Murray/Instagram

Andy Murray is celebrating being back in his wife’s “good books” after being reunited with his wedding ring – just hours after reporting he believed it had been stolen.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had reported the cherished item as missing.

The former world number one had left his shoes with wedding ring attached under the car he is using at a tournament in Indian Wells.

He had left the items there due to the strong smell from his sweaty shoes after a day playing in the Californian sun.

News of the missing wedding ring spread on social media on Thursday after Andy Murray shared an appeal for help on his Instagram page.

However, in the early hours of Friday morning he reported he had been reunited with them – much to his own and his wife Kim Sears’ delight.

In an Instagram video, he said: “I had to make a few calls and chat to the security at the hotel but would you believe it?

“They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in the good books – let’s go!”

What happened to the wedding ring?

Andy Murray regularly takes his wedding ring off while playing tennis – instead tying it to his shoe laces.

He had left his sweaty shoes outside to dry under a car after a day playing in the intense Californian heat.

It was his coach who was the first to raise concerns about whether the wedding ring was also missing.

When Andy Murray initially reported his belongings missing he tagged his appeal for help on Instagram with the hashtags “idiot” and “clown”.

It is not known how the wedding ring, and the sweaty smelly shoes, were returned to the tennis star.

Andy Murray has praised the help for all who shared his social media appeal – tagging the Instagram post with “stench”, “good books” and “idiot”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]