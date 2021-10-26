Scotland Autumn Tests 2021: Scots youngsters encouraged to be ‘the best of themselves’, says Stuart Hogg

Scotland’s captain Stuart Hogg would have played on Friday and Saturday test against Tonga if his body would allow it, but he believes the team’s in good hands.

The first Autumn Series Test lies outside World Rugby’s international test window and English and French-based Scots can’t take part. But Hogg will hotfoot it from Exeter’s Friday night game against Gloucester to be pitchside at Murrayfield the next day.

And he’s been impressed by the new faces he’s met in his few days at Oriam with the Scotland squad before re-joining the squad next week for the remaining three November tests.

‘They are all good enough to be here’

Squad update: IN: Magnus Bradbury & Dave Cherry

OUT: Mark Bennett (injury) & Fraser Brown (injury) Updated @autumnnations squad ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YwF8xZiJ73 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 25, 2021

“We are getting a lot of young boys through now gaining regular experience for Edinburgh and Glasgow,” he said. “They are being brought in to the Scotland squad for a reason.

“They are all good enough to be here and make a difference. It is exciting to have all this young talent coming through. The older boys here – I wouldn’t class myself as an older boy just yet – makes for a refreshing mix and adds a different dynamic to the squad.

“After speaking to Gregor and watching the sessions on my laptop at home we’ve been hugely excited. They’re running around like madmen and really making a difference.

“The thing that occurred to me yesterday was we want the new boys to be themselves, both on and off the field.

‘A healthy squad, a healthy environment’

Happy to be back? Absolutely 😄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iMv6Yvv9Ns — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 26, 2021

“We have different personalities and characters in this squad and that makes for a healthy squad, a healthy environment.

“We want to encourage that and make sure everyone is the best version of themselves throughout the campaign. If we get that everything will take care of itself on the field.”

And the home-based team this weekend are ready for the challenge that the physical Tongans will bring.

“It’s the home-based players who will get this opportunity,” he said. “I know they’re hugely excited for the opportunity to kick off our autumn series campaign in the best possible way.

“We’re going to be up against a very physical Tongan side. But, for us, it’s all about concentrating on being the best version of ourselves. Making sure we have that clinical edge in attack and stand up defensively.

“The long-term goal is that we want to be in the best shape possible come the World Cup. The reality of it is, though, that we have to take it game by game.

“Over the next four weeks we have four completely different challenges and will have to adapt our game plan. That’s the excitement of it all, a chance to learn and grow and show what we’re all about.”

A quarter of million fans in four weeks

🚨 Scotland’s @AutumnNations Series match against Japan is now SOLD OUT, meaning capacity crowds at @BTMurrayfield for three games next month. Still to grab your seats to cheer on the team? Tickets are still available for Saturday's fixture against Tonga 🎟️⤵️ — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 25, 2021

The other hugely positive aspect is that the days of an empty BT Murrayfield seem to be behind us. The Japan test sold out yesterday, following the games against South Africa and Australia.

“We’ve all missed the fans and we’re massively looking forward to welcoming everybody back,” added Hogg.

“Gregor touched on it the other day. Over the next four weeks there’s going to be a quarter of a million people coming to BT Murrayfield.

“That will be amazing to see. Hopefully we can put on performances that they’re proud of.”