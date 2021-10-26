Scotland Autumn Tests 2021: Scots youngsters encouraged to be ‘the best of themselves’, says Stuart Hogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Scotland Autumn Tests 2021: Scots youngsters encouraged to be ‘the best of themselves’, says Stuart Hogg

By Steve Scott
October 26 2021, 2.26pm Updated: October 26 2021, 2.28pm
Stuart Hogg has been watching the young entrants to the nationals squad.

Scotland’s captain Stuart Hogg would have played on Friday and Saturday test against Tonga if his body would allow it, but he believes the team’s in good hands.

The first Autumn Series Test lies outside World Rugby’s international test window and English and French-based Scots can’t take part. But Hogg will hotfoot it from Exeter’s Friday night game against Gloucester to be pitchside at Murrayfield the next day.

And he’s been impressed by the new faces he’s met in his few days at Oriam with the Scotland squad before re-joining the squad next week for the remaining three November tests.

‘They are all good enough to be here’

“We are getting a lot of young boys through now gaining regular experience for Edinburgh and Glasgow,” he said. “They are being brought in to the Scotland squad for a reason.

“They are all good enough to be here and make a difference. It is exciting to have all this young talent coming through. The older boys here – I wouldn’t class myself as an older boy just yet – makes for a refreshing mix and adds a different dynamic to the squad.

“After speaking to Gregor and watching the sessions on my laptop at home we’ve been hugely excited. They’re running around like madmen and really making a difference.

“The thing that occurred to me yesterday was we want the new boys to be themselves, both on and off the field.

‘A healthy squad, a healthy environment’

“We have different personalities and characters in this squad and that makes for a healthy squad, a healthy environment.

“We want to encourage that and make sure everyone is the best version of themselves throughout the campaign. If we get that everything will take care of itself on the field.”

And the home-based team this weekend are ready for the challenge that the physical Tongans will bring.

“It’s the home-based players who will get this opportunity,” he said. “I know they’re hugely excited for the opportunity to kick off our autumn series campaign in the best possible way.

“We’re going to be up against a very physical Tongan side. But, for us, it’s all about concentrating on being the best version of ourselves. Making sure we have that clinical edge in attack and stand up defensively.

“The long-term goal is that we want to be in the best shape possible come the World Cup. The reality of it is, though, that we have to take it game by game.

“Over the next four weeks we have four completely different challenges and will have to adapt our game plan. That’s the excitement of it all, a chance to learn and grow and show what we’re all about.”

A quarter of million fans in four weeks

The other hugely positive aspect is that the days of an empty BT Murrayfield seem to be behind us. The Japan test sold out yesterday, following the games against South Africa and Australia.

“We’ve all missed the fans and we’re massively looking forward to welcoming everybody back,” added Hogg.

“Gregor touched on it the other day. Over the next four weeks there’s going to be a quarter of a million people coming to BT Murrayfield.

“That will be amazing to see. Hopefully we can put on performances that they’re proud of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier