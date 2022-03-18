Six Nations 2022: Skipper Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell among six Scots disciplined for bar trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six Nations 2022: Skipper Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell among six Scots disciplined for bar trip

By Steve Scott
March 18 2022, 4.50pm Updated: March 18 2022, 5.18pm
Captain Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell were part of the group of six that breached team protocols.
Scotland have disciplined six players – including captain Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell – for going out for drinks on returning from the Italy game in Rome last week.

Hogg, Russell, scrum-half Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were ordered to return to the team hotel after leaving for a bar in Edinburgh, in breach of team protocols, the BBC reported.

Hogg, Price, Graham and Johnson will all start the game against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. Russell is on the bench and Tuipulotu was released to be part of Glasgow’s squad for the 1872 Cup match against Edinburgh.

Russell’s exit in 2020

Finn Russell could make Scotland return after rift healed with boss Gregor Townsend

Russell famously broke team protocols in 2020, which led to him being dropped for the team to play in Dublin that year. He eventually left the squad for that entire spring, only returning for the Covid-delayed Six Nations game against Wales in October.

A statement from the Scotland team management declined to identify the players or the punishment involved.

“The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend,” it read.

“The players involved have been spoken to individually. Those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

“Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good. The whole squad is fully focused on achieving a positive result on Saturday.”

Camp unity now looks fractured

The Scots have given a reasonable impression of a tight and disciplined camp since the Russell affair. The focus has been on discipline, togetherness and “wellness” largely driven by Hogg as captain.

This seemed to serve them well during the Covid lockdowns with the team confined to barracks at their Oriam base. It even seemed to have a clear effect in terms of results, until this championship at least.

However Hogg’s own involvement in this latest breach of protocols drives a coach and horses through that. The united front of head coach Gregor Townsend and the captain over the last two years seems to have unravelled.

This latest incident does not seem to have influenced selection for the final game in Dublin. Four of the six are retained in the team. Tuipulotu was likely to have been left out for Mark Bennett on the bench anyway.

Russell’s demotion to the bench may have been a factor. But Townsend has been keen to try Blair Kinghorn at 10 in a major game for some time.

