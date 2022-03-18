‘Hangxiety’: Here’s why hangovers make you feel guilty – and how to reduce it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

‘Hangxiety’: Here’s why hangovers make you feel guilty – and how to reduce it

By Mariam Okhai
March 18 2022, 5.00pm
hangxiety

Have you ever experienced the creepy feeling of dread after a wild night out? You might be affected by ‘hangxiety’.

Whether you’ve been there for a friend, or experienced it yourself, we are all aware of that dreaded feeling after a night of drinking.

But for many people, the morning after is an unenjoyable experience of trying to avoid the inevitable veisalgia – the medical term for a hangover – and remembering snippets from the previous evening.

hangxiety

In many cases hangovers can involve headaches, fatigue, nausea, and thirst and also a feeling of ‘hangxiety’; the feeling anxiousness during a hangover.

Hangxiety can leave may people depressed, worried and overwhelmed, with an existential dread about their behaviour and what may (or may not) have occurred.

What happens to the body?

When alcohol is consumed, it interferes with the neurotransmitters sending signals to the brain. More specifically it affected your dopamine receptor which initiates your ‘feel good’ hormones.

When this happens the alcohol will can make you feel happy, carefree and very sociable. However, when the hangover sets in this these feelings of euphoria can quickly turn into regret or dread when the hangover arrives.

hangxiety

Because hangovers directly affect the chemical in the brain, this will exacerbate feelings of depression and anxiety once the dopamine in the body reduces.

Furthermore, alcohol is also a diuretic which causes the kidneys to produce more urine and promotes water loss.

This causes you to become dehydrated, and results in the common symptoms of fatigue, weakness and thirst that add to the anxiousness you may already experience.

How to reduce hangxiety?

Despite all the advancements in technology, there is still no quick fix for a hangover, and so for the majority it is a case of going through the motions until the feeling leaves.

In order to avoid the effects of a hangover, the NHS recommend to always eat and never drink on an empty stomach. As well a this, it may be useful to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water or fizzy drinks between alcoholic beverages to reduce the aftereffects.

Lastly, setting a limit and sticking to it can greatly benefit you during the night, as well reducing that anxiousness the morning after.

hangxiety

For those of you experiencing a hangover yesterday after last nights activities, here are a list of food and drinks that may help reduce symptoms:

  • Bananas
  • Eggs
  • Water
  • Pickles
  • Spinach
  • Orange juice
  • Ginger

This article is part of an ongoing series where topics around food and drink and behaviour will be discussed.

If you have any suggestions on topics you would like to read about, please provide your suggestions in the submission form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

More from food behaviour…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier