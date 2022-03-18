‘Hangxiety’: Here’s why hangovers make you feel guilty – and how to reduce it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever experienced the creepy feeling of dread after a wild night out? You might be affected by ‘hangxiety’.

Whether you’ve been there for a friend, or experienced it yourself, we are all aware of that dreaded feeling after a night of drinking.

But for many people, the morning after is an unenjoyable experience of trying to avoid the inevitable veisalgia – the medical term for a hangover – and remembering snippets from the previous evening.

In many cases hangovers can involve headaches, fatigue, nausea, and thirst and also a feeling of ‘hangxiety’; the feeling anxiousness during a hangover.

Hangxiety can leave may people depressed, worried and overwhelmed, with an existential dread about their behaviour and what may (or may not) have occurred.

What happens to the body?

When alcohol is consumed, it interferes with the neurotransmitters sending signals to the brain. More specifically it affected your dopamine receptor which initiates your ‘feel good’ hormones.

When this happens the alcohol will can make you feel happy, carefree and very sociable. However, when the hangover sets in this these feelings of euphoria can quickly turn into regret or dread when the hangover arrives.

Because hangovers directly affect the chemical in the brain, this will exacerbate feelings of depression and anxiety once the dopamine in the body reduces.

Furthermore, alcohol is also a diuretic which causes the kidneys to produce more urine and promotes water loss.

This causes you to become dehydrated, and results in the common symptoms of fatigue, weakness and thirst that add to the anxiousness you may already experience.

How to reduce hangxiety?

Despite all the advancements in technology, there is still no quick fix for a hangover, and so for the majority it is a case of going through the motions until the feeling leaves.

In order to avoid the effects of a hangover, the NHS recommend to always eat and never drink on an empty stomach. As well a this, it may be useful to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water or fizzy drinks between alcoholic beverages to reduce the aftereffects.

Lastly, setting a limit and sticking to it can greatly benefit you during the night, as well reducing that anxiousness the morning after.

For those of you experiencing a hangover yesterday after last nights activities, here are a list of food and drinks that may help reduce symptoms:

Bananas

Eggs

Water

Pickles

Spinach

Orange juice

Ginger

This article is part of an ongoing series where topics around food and drink and behaviour will be discussed.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing.

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

