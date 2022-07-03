The Open at St Andrews: Aberdeen’s David Law secures a place in the 150th Open with strong finish in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Open at St Andrews: Aberdeen’s David Law secures a place in the 150th Open with strong finish in Ireland

By Steve Scott
July 3 2022, 7.10pm Updated: July 3 2022, 7.10pm
A delighted David Law has booked his place in the 150th Open.

Aberdeen’s David Law has lifted the Scottish representation in the 105th Open to three and will join mentor Paul Lawrie at St Andrews next week.

The 31-year-old twice held a share of the lead during the final round of the Irish Open at Mount Juliet before having to settle for fourth place. It’s his highest finish of the 2022 season on the DP World Tour and his second top ten.

But the big consolation prize is he took one of the three qualification spots for the Open Championship available to the highest non-exempt finishers.

Lawrie and MacIntyre already exempt

It means he joins his friend and mentor Lawrie, who qualifies as a former champion, at St Andrews. Robert MacIntyre, who is exempt for his top ten finish in the 2021 Open at Sandwich, is the third Scot in the field.

It will be the former double Scottish Amateur and Boys Championship winners’ first major. His decision not to play in Final Qualifying at Fairmont St Andrews last week proved the correct one.

“It really is a dream come true,” he said. “I chose not to go to FQs last week so I could focus on this event. Now that getting a place has happened, I’m over the moon.”

Law had his chances for a second career tour win in County Kilkenny, coming from well off the lead with a final round five-under 67. However a bogey at the 17th meant he couldn’t keep pace with New Zealander Ryan Fox and both were overtaken by Adrian Meronk.

The first Polish winner on the DP World Tour stormed home playing the final four holes in four-under to take the title on 20-under.

David meanwhile holed a testing 10-footer at the last which he knew was going to take him to St Andrews.

‘I knew what was on the line’

“Until the last hole, I was a little more focused on winning the tournament. I was trying to get the final spot in the Scottish Open next week,” he admitted. “It wasn’t even until I was on the final green that the Open crossed my mind.

“I knew what was on the line for the putt on 18. I had a good look at the leaderboard and knew I was in with a chance. The other players ahead of me were already exempt.

“Playing in front of those crowds is going to be amazing. I’ve never played a major before, so do it at St Andrews for the first time will be unbelievable.”

Fellow Scot MacIntyre also finished strongly with weekend rounds of 67 and 69 to finish in a tie for 13th.

