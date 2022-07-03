McRae Rally Challenge: 30 great shots of the action at spectacular Knockhill event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

McRae Rally Challenge: 30 great shots of the action at spectacular Knockhill event

By Graham Brown
July 3 2022, 7.36pm
Colin McRae's 1995 World Championship-winning Subaru Impreza wows thousands at Knockhill. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Colin McRae's 1995 World Championship-winning Subaru Impreza wows thousands at Knockhill. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Thousands of motorsport fans flooded Knockhill for the biggest ever tribute to rally legend Colin McRae.

It was a full weekend of action at the Fife venue as drivers battled it out on the rough stuff in the McRae Rally Challenge.

And fans of the Lanark-born ace who remains Scotland’s only driver’s World Rally Champion were treated to an amazing showcase of his machinery.

McRae Rally Challenge
Part of the line-up of Colin McRae cars. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The highlight for many was seeing 25 of Colin McRae’s cars take to the Knockhill track.

The line-up stretched from his earliest days with Coltness Car Club to Subaru Impreza L555 BAT which carried Colin and co-driver Derek Ringer to 1995 WRC glory.

McRae Subaru Impreza
The famous 1995 WRC-winning Impreza L555 BAT. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Enduring affection

McRae’s life was cut short in a devastating 2007 helicopter crash which also claimed his son and two family friends.

But despite his last victory on the world stage now being two decades ago on the Kenyan plains of the gruelling Safari Rally, he remains one of the sports most revered talents.

And that enduring popularity brought the fans flocking in their thousands over the event’s two days.

McRae Ford Focus
The Colin McRae/Nicky Grist Ford Focus on track. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In an emotional start to the event, a corner at the Fife circuit was officially named after the sport’s most famous rallying dynasty.

Colin’s father, Jimmy, brother Alister and 17-year-old nephew, Max all took part in the rally challenge and were there for the naming ceremony, as well as Colin’s daughter Hollie.

The event saw Knockhill bring together a collection of some of the world’s most famous rally cars and big names from the sport.

Olympic cycling legend and confirmed petrolhead Sir Chris Hoy made his rallying debut.

He is already a finisher in the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race and revelled in the new challenge.

Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Chris Hoy with his four-year-old daughter Chloe at the event. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Colin’s former co-driver, Welshman Nicky Grist and current Toyota World Rally Championship driver Elfyn Evans were also at Knockhill.

And a truck tribute to the flying Scot took to the track alongside the World Championship-winning Impreza.

McRae Rally Challenge
Thousands flocked to the McRae Rally Challenbge. Pic: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Scenes of Colin in action grace the lorry, as well as his famous slogan: “If in doubt, flat out”.

A limited run of 200 models of the truck have also been produced to help raise money for the Maggie’s cancer charity.

Photographer Steve Brown captured the action and crowds at Knockhill.

McRae Rally Challenge
Mechanics get to work between the stages.
Knockhill rally challenge
One young fans enjoys the spectacle.
Knockhill Rally Challenge
An Audi Quattro and MG Metro 6R4 on track.
McRae Rally Challenge at Knockhill
Spectacular action on the stages.
Knockhill rally challenge
Fans take in the line-up of McRae machinery.
McRae Rally Challenge
Working on the rally cars between stages.
Knockhill rally stage
Tackling the Knockhill rally stages.
Subaru Impreza L555 BAT
The star attraction

 

Knockhill rally event
Tyre-smoking action on the pit straight.
Jimmy McRae
Colin McRae’s father, Jimmy took part in the Rally Challenge.
McRae Rally Challenge
Ready for the countdown.
McRae Rally Challenge at Knockhill
The stunning parade of Colin McRae’s cars.
Junior rally challenge
A junior rally competitor in action.
McRae Rally event
Fans enjoy the action.
Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Chris Hoy in his Mitsubishi Lancer.
Elfyn Evans
Current WRC ace Elfyn Evans was at the event.
McRae Rally Challenge
Action on the gravel stages.
Sir Chris Hoy
A fan grabs a selfie with Sir Chris Hoy.
Knockhill rally challenge
Spectators were there in numbers.
Knockhill
On-stage action with the Queensferry Crossing as a backdrop.
Knockhill rally challenge
Kiaran Cooper and Antony Kincaid from Belfast with signed Jimmy McRae model cars at the event.
Ford Sierra
A Ford Sierra rally car bearing the McRae family names.

Subaru Impreza

Knockhill rally challenge
Sidewways action in a Ford Escort MkII.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]