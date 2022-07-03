McRae Rally Challenge: 30 great shots of the action at spectacular Knockhill event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of motorsport fans flooded Knockhill for the biggest ever tribute to rally legend Colin McRae.

It was a full weekend of action at the Fife venue as drivers battled it out on the rough stuff in the McRae Rally Challenge.

And fans of the Lanark-born ace who remains Scotland’s only driver’s World Rally Champion were treated to an amazing showcase of his machinery.

The highlight for many was seeing 25 of Colin McRae’s cars take to the Knockhill track.

The line-up stretched from his earliest days with Coltness Car Club to Subaru Impreza L555 BAT which carried Colin and co-driver Derek Ringer to 1995 WRC glory.

Enduring affection

McRae’s life was cut short in a devastating 2007 helicopter crash which also claimed his son and two family friends.

But despite his last victory on the world stage now being two decades ago on the Kenyan plains of the gruelling Safari Rally, he remains one of the sports most revered talents.

And that enduring popularity brought the fans flocking in their thousands over the event’s two days.

In an emotional start to the event, a corner at the Fife circuit was officially named after the sport’s most famous rallying dynasty.

Colin’s father, Jimmy, brother Alister and 17-year-old nephew, Max all took part in the rally challenge and were there for the naming ceremony, as well as Colin’s daughter Hollie.

Delighted to have three generations of the McRae family present to preform the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the newly named McRae Corner, using L555 BAT!

The event saw Knockhill bring together a collection of some of the world’s most famous rally cars and big names from the sport.

Olympic cycling legend and confirmed petrolhead Sir Chris Hoy made his rallying debut.

He is already a finisher in the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race and revelled in the new challenge.

Colin’s former co-driver, Welshman Nicky Grist and current Toyota World Rally Championship driver Elfyn Evans were also at Knockhill.

And a truck tribute to the flying Scot took to the track alongside the World Championship-winning Impreza.

Scenes of Colin in action grace the lorry, as well as his famous slogan: “If in doubt, flat out”.

A limited run of 200 models of the truck have also been produced to help raise money for the Maggie’s cancer charity.

Photographer Steve Brown captured the action and crowds at Knockhill.