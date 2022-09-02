Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Scots stars Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson are well in touch going into the weekend at the Made In Himmerland event in Denmark but it was more grind and less flash on day two.

The duo were a sparkling 14-under between them on the opening day but while Bob’s 66 and Ewen’s 67 were still pretty good on Friday, Ferguson was three shots back of leader Ross McGowan with MacIntyre one further back.

That’s good enough for top tens for both going into the weekend and MacIntyre in particular feels he’s working something out after a quiet summer.

‘The feeling I had was terrible’

“Actually yesterday I wasn’t comfortable at all,” he said. “ I did a wedge session on Monday and it put my swing all off and put me into bad habits.

“When I came out on the course I wasn’t comfortable at all, but we managed to get it round, we managed the miss, which is so important. I’ve had the same miss for years and I know what I can do to avoid it.

“I was impressed with myself to get round in six-under on Thursday because, while my stats didn’t show it, internally the feeling I had was terrible.

“Today I felt so comfortable out there and I could let it rip again.”

The two Scots have played with Thomas Bjorn the first two days as the Ryder Cup vice-captain is looking them over on behalf of skipper Luke Donald, but it didn’t change Bob’s approach.

“Obviously it’s always good to play well with him there, but for me he’s only there to mark and sign the scorecards. He’s got no influence on what I do out on the golf course.

“I’ve got my eye set on what’s going on and I know what they are doing. But it’s a golf tournament I’ve got fond memories of. I can go out and enjoy myself, even without Thomas being there.

“Last Ryder Cup I thought I had quite a good chance. I went to the States to chase my PGA Tour card and it didn’t work out.

“Would I do anything different? No. I do things Bob’s way and if it’s right it’s right, and if it’s wrong it’s wrong. We just keep pushing on the way I want to do it.”

‘I knew it was going to be a challenge’

🚨 HOLE IN ONE 🚨 An ace for David Drysdale with his FIRST shot of the day! 🤯#MIH22 pic.twitter.com/cwRKHfNBGa — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 2, 2022

Ferguson agreed the going was a little tougher on the second day, but fourth and in sight of the leader is a good place to be.

“As I was on the range, the wind started to pick up a bit so I knew it was going to be a bit of a challenge,” he said.

“You are not always going to have fireworks. I had a three-putt out there and I was just trying to keep my head.

“It’s really all about the back nine on the Sunday, so if I can keep myself there or thereabouts I’m quite happy. I’m playing well and the confidence is good.”

Rookie pro Craig Howie is one shot back of MacIntyre on ten-under, while David Drysdale started the day in perfect fashion with an ace – his 14th in total, but his first on tour and third in competition.

Starting at the short 10th, he listened to caddie and wife Vicky’s good advice.

“I was actually thinking about hitting a little 8-iron to keep it out of the wind,” he said. “But Vicky said ‘let’s go with 7’ and I hit a lovely shot.

“It had a touch of draw, pitched four feet short and trickled in. An amazing way to start.

“I had one at second stage two of Q School years ago at Pais and also one at Sunningdale for the Open Qualifying at Turnberry in ‘09. I’ve had loads at home at Dunbar.

“No car, sadly. I just got minus two for it!”

Drysdale made the weekend with fellow veteran Stephen Gallacher on six-under. Richie Ramsay (-7), David Law (-5) and Grant Forrest (-4) al;so made the cut.