Ewen Ferguson back at the Dunhill Links as a double-winner looking for a home triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last year at this time Ewen Ferguson was fuming after a four-putt at the 18th on the Old Course cost him £15,000. Things have moved on a bit for the better since then…

Actually, a T17 finish in last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, despite the galling finish, was a sign of really good things to come. It showed the Bearsden boy belonged on the DP World Tour, and he’s proved it beyond measure in 2022.

Ewen went on to make his maiden year on tour a double-winner, in Qatar in March and then in Northern Ireland in August. He was just one shot out of a third win in Denmark earlier this month.

‘Playing well here showed me I was good enough’

Ewen Ferguson wins the August Golfer of the Month award 🏆#GolferOfTheMonth | @DP_World — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 18, 2022

“It definitely did,” he said when asked if last year’s Dunhill really launched him. “It kind of kick-started me to feel comfortable straight away when I eventually got my main tour card.

“I had my card sewn up through the Challenge Tour (before he played the Dunhill last year), so that allowed me to have a free run.

“And playing well here showed me that I was good enough to be on the main tour.

“When the dust settled, I thought to myself ‘you were up there for ages and just had one bad hole. That happens a lot in golf’.

“Getting an invite for this last year probably played a massive part in me having a great start to this year and now having a great year overall.”

‘I think I am on the right track’

1 more round here in Denmark . Loving the atmosphere . Lucky this baby hit the hole 😂😂🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/RLu1hn8hXS — Ewen Ferguson (@EwboF) September 3, 2022

He now returns as a winner, a proper contender, and even a candidate for Ryder Cup recognition, although he’s not even considering that just now.

“It’s always something I wanted to do,” he said. “Having won twice now, I’m looking at trying to achieve other stuff, like winning on home soil. That would be another incredible thing.

“I know when I’m playing well and get the putter going and get a bit of a swagger, then I can give myself more chances.

“All that (Ryder Cup) stuff is great, but I don’t want to think about it too much. It would be unbelievable if I could get in that team but, if not, I will give it another shot the next time.

“It’s part of the process. I think I am on the right track, which is the main thing.”