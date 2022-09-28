Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links

By Steve Scott
September 28 2022, 3.00pm
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.

Richie Ramsay’s come to St Andrews in late September needing pounds and points to keep his card in the past, but being safe this time doesn’t make him feel comfortable.

The Aberdonian won for a fourth time on tour at the Cazoo Classic in August, thereby taking care of the next couple of years’ playing rights. But he’s conscious of not resting on his laurels.

‘I need to aim high, top 10s are where the money is’

“I need to be very careful I don’t get complacent, I need to set myself a target,” he said.

“Dubai (the season-ending DP World Championship) is not secure until I get on the plane, or until mathematically it’s not possible to be out.

“I need to pick up as many points as possible and this is a big week. I have done well here before and it boosts your confidence a bit. But I need to aim high, top 10s are where all the money is.

“Every time there’s a shift in your golf, up and down, it brings challenges. The number of the people you speak to who get near the top and then say ‘well, where do I go now?’.

“You need a sense of purpose, you need something that you can climb towards. That’s always a danger that I need to watch.”

Ramsay’s putting has been an issue since his win at Hillside, but not surprisingly he’s been addressing it.

“Last week in France was an example, sixth in fairways hit, 22nd in greens in regulation, missed the cut,” he said. “At the BMW PGA I lost five and a half strokes on the greens. Take those five off my score, I’m top 20 and it’s been a great week.

“I’ve worked really hard with the Callaway guys on putter settings. I putted at Carnoustie this week and everything looks good.

“It’s just a case of getting out and doing it. You maybe hole a couple more putts a round, but it’s also the momentum that builds from it.”

‘I feel a lot of countries are overtaking us’

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks like the only option

Ramsay is encouraged with the state of Scottish golf at the tour level, but admits to being concerned about what’s coming next.

“On the pro circuit, we’re in a good place,” he said. “There’s always a saltire up there on the leaderboard which is great to see.

“And there’s a wide age difference, from Davie Drysdale and Stevie (Gallacher) to the young guys like Bob (MacIntyre) and Ewen (Ferguson), that’s 20 years.

“But I think there are huge strides to be made from where the pro guys are and what’s coming next.

“I went to look at the facility at Carnoustie this week and was really impressed. They’re giving kids free lessons, it’s just £20 a month to use their indoor centre in the winter. That stuff is brilliant.

“Last week I saw the French (amateur) set-up and saw the facilities they have, how their money’s distributed and what they’re doing.

“This is a personal feeling, but I feel a lot of countries are overtaking us. There’s a massive difference to make up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Golf

Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…
0
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
0
Ewen Ferguson back at the Dunhill Links as a double-winner looking for a home…
0
Calum Hill makes a cautious return from lost year at the Dunhill Links but…
0
Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
0
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
0
Clive Brown drives into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient on Friday morning.
Clive Brown drives into office as R&A captain in traditional ceremony at St Andrews
0
Captains Trevor Immelman and Davis Love III go head to head in the Presidents Cup.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mixed golf team events make even more sense after LIV Tour split…
1
Hard work, detailed analysis of his game and great support helped Robert MacIntyre out of a slump.
Robert MacIntyre will 'work like hell' for more golf titles and achievements
0

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
0
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…
0
Victoria Tait from the Stobswell Forum with a Christmas gift last year, and left, the North Pole Post Box on Albert Street.
Cost of living concern prompts early call for Christmas donations in Dundee
0
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House: Broughty Ferry's newest cafe
0

Editor's Picks