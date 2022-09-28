Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers – and what to do with them

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Autumn is conker season – so where are the best places to find conkers in Dundee?

The fruit of the horse chestnut trees ripens from around late August, throughout September and into October and can be found littering the ground in parks and woodland areas around the city.

Children have always been fascinated by conkers and by adding a string can play conker battles with their friends, trying to break their opponent’s conker.

And there are plenty other things you can do with conkers – as we reveal below.

Where are the best places to find conkers in Dundee?

Our five favourite places to find conkers in Dundee are:

Camperdown Park – Dundee’s biggest public park has 90 different species of trees, among them an abundance of horse chestnut trees. Dudhope Park – This park has an avenue of horse chestnuts full of ripe conkers. Orchar Park – There are a few horse chestnut trees around the perimeter of this Broughty Ferry park. Hilltown Park – Another favourite conker spot among locals. Mill o’ Mains Park – A good hunting spot near the Dighty Burn.

How to prepare conkers for battle

Once you’ve released your conkers from their spiky shells, choose the best, uncracked ones and soak them for a couple of minutes in vinegar.

Put them in the oven at a low temperature for no longer than two hours.

Once they are cool pierce them with a sharp tool or drill and thread a string 30cm to 60cm long through the hole and knot the bottom.

Let battle commence!

Other conker uses

Conkers are also great for making, and can be combined with other forest finds and materials to make some cute characters and autumnal wreaths.

Here are a few ideas.

Conker crafts for wednesday. Posted by All Directions on Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Make a conker wreath with me… I used: •conkers•conker clamp•palm drill •wire •ribbon For more Autumn nature crafts, head to my website www.earlyyearsoutdoor.co.uk 🍂 Posted by Earlyyearsoutdoor on Tuesday, 20 September 2022