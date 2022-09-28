Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers – and what to do with them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers – and what to do with them

By Cheryl Peebles
September 28 2022, 3.37pm
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Autumn in Camperdown Park is conker season.

Autumn is conker season – so where are the best places to find conkers in Dundee?

The fruit of the horse chestnut trees ripens from around late August, throughout September and into October and can be found littering the ground in parks and woodland areas around the city.

Children have always been fascinated by conkers and by adding a string can play conker battles with their friends, trying to break their opponent’s conker.

And there are plenty other things you can do with conkers – as we reveal below.

Children love collecting conkers today as much as their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents before them. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Where are the best places to find conkers in Dundee?

Our five favourite places to find conkers in Dundee are:

  1. Camperdown ParkDundee’s biggest public park has 90 different species of trees, among them an abundance of horse chestnut trees.
  2. Dudhope Park – This park has an avenue of horse chestnuts full of ripe conkers.
  3. Orchar Park – There are a few horse chestnut trees around the perimeter of this Broughty Ferry park.
  4. Hilltown Park – Another favourite conker spot among locals.
  5. Mill o’ Mains Park – A good hunting spot near the Dighty Burn.

How to prepare conkers for battle

Once you’ve released your conkers from their spiky shells, choose the best, uncracked ones and soak them for a couple of minutes in vinegar.

Put them in the oven at a low temperature for no longer than two hours.

Once they are cool pierce them with a sharp tool or drill and thread a string 30cm to 60cm long through the hole and knot the bottom.

Let battle commence!

Other conker uses

Conkers are also great for making, and can be combined with other forest finds and materials to make some cute characters and autumnal wreaths.

Here are a few ideas.

Conker crafts for wednesday.

Posted by All Directions on Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Make a conker wreath with me… I used: •conkers•conker clamp•palm drill •wire •ribbon For more Autumn nature crafts, head to my website www.earlyyearsoutdoor.co.uk 🍂

Posted by Earlyyearsoutdoor on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

