KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has much to celebrate – and much more to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has much to celebrate – and much more to do

By Kezia Dugdale
September 28 2022, 3.48pm
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and leader Keir Starmer are all smiles at the party conference in Liverpool. James McCauley/Shutterstock.

Labour Party conference drew to a close yesterday and all the media coverage sparked lots of flashbacks for me from a previous life.

Four days of back to back meetings, fringe events, curled up sandwiches and lukewarm wine in windowless rooms.

It’s a deeply unhealthy environment on so many levels.

Political animals are cooked up together, far from the madding crowds, and often entrenched in conversations with people like them where the most minute differences of opinion can quickly become full blown arguments in the absence of the cold light of day.

I pity the poor folk whose jobs require them to go to not one but all of the party’s political conferences.

image shows the writer Kezia Dugdale, next to a quote: "The sweet combination of Tory turmoil and Labour unity will not hold for the two years that lie before us ahead of the next general election."

Those journalists, lobbyists and campaigners from various charities and NGOs who have just embarked on their six-week journey to pasty skin, weight gain and guaranteed post conference influenza.

The one entity that will emerge healthier as a consequence of this conference season is the Labour party itself.

Keir Starmer’s party has emerged united, landing key messages on economic security and putting many of peoples concerns about the Corbyn era to bed.

Labour Party can no longer bank on Scotland

The 17-point poll lead over the Conservatives announced at the weekend will have boosted morale considerably, even though everyone their knows in their hearts it’s soft as butter.

You’ve got to hope there won’t be many more weeks like the past one which have shown the standing of the pound collapse and a warning from the International Monetary Fund of the type normally reserved for developing countries with non-existent credit ratings.

Photo shows Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in hard hats and hi-vis jacketrs during a photo op at an industrial site.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have not got off to the brightest of starts. Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

The sweet combination of Tory turmoil and Labour unity will not hold for the two years that lie before us ahead of the next general election.

That said, Labour needs that sort of poll lead to manifest itself into seats if the party is to have any chance at all of forming the next Government.

All the morale boosting, God Save the King singing, buoyancy that has stemmed from the Liverpool conference can’t mask the reality that Labour needs a swing in its fortunes bigger than the one it achieved in 1997.

Harking back to that period between 1992/1997, Labour could bank on a solid base of seats in Scotland that it no longer has.

It either has to win all those back, or get twice the gains south of the border.

Photo shows Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in front of a red background.
Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Even if that was plausible, the stratification of UK politics post-Brexit makes the task even harder.

Labour needs different messages and policies to win in the North East of England, where post-industrial towns went from red to blue, than it does in the type of marginal seats it won from the Tories in the South East of England during that totemic Blair era.

Keir Starmer must maintain this momentum

There’s hope that the Liberal Democrats could do some of the work for Labour by taking seats off the Tories in South West of England.

But that leads to the messy territory of coalitions, confidence and supply deals and the perpetual headache that is what we do with the SNP.

When Labour is within touching distance of power it can focus its time, money and human resources on the 100 seats it needs to win.

At the next election that list will be twice the size and the party will be looking at an 80% success rate just to sneak over the finishing line.

The task ahead of Keir Starmer remains enormous.

He’s come a long away.

And he deserves to pause and celebrate the progress.

But there’s a hell of a way to go yet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng walking out of the door of his Downing Street residence.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts
0
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on…
0
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with Courier opinion piece on St Andrews Student protests Picture shows; St Andrews students protesting the housing issues. Opinion branding attached. . St Andrews. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: St Andrews student protests shine light on housing issues
0
photo shows Andrew Bocelli on stage at an outdoors performance in Inverness
JIM SPENCE: Cultural poverty can crush us too - don't let reverse snobbery keep…
0
Photo shows a small baby crying.
MARTEL MAXWELL: What's in a name? (Or how I narrowly avoided being called Pernod)
0
photo shows First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
COURIER OPINION: Mini-Budget again casts spotlight on Scotland's inability to chart its own course
1
photo shows Andrew Batchelor with a microphone, in front of a computer screen with the words This Dundonian Life written on it.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: This Dundonian Life is a chance to put our city on the…
0
Photo shows an unappetising dish of sauce, a boiled potatoe and an overcooked broccoli floret in a foil tray.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child
0
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for Scotland is looking into the case of Perth man John Winton McNab, who was reported missing before his death in a road accident.
COURIER OPINION: Probe into police handling of missing Perth man's death must be made…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pavement cafes column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird drinking/dining al fresco in Dundee and Perth. Dundee waterfront/Twa tams. Supplied by DCT Media/Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better - pulling permits shows council's petty priorities
4

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Post Thumbnail
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…
0
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
0

Editor's Picks