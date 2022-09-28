Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers face three weeks of disruption during roadworks on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

Resurfacing work is taking place at four locations on the route, with restrictions in place between Monifieth and Elliot from Sunday October 9.

The works will take place between 7pm and 7am each day, except Friday and Saturday nights.

A 10mph convoy will be in place at points during the works – but the restrictions will be lifted during the day.

The westbound sliproads at Muirdrum will be closed on October 20 with a diversion in place.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “This resurfacing programme is essential to ensure the continued safe use of these areas on the A92.

“The improvements, funded by Claymore Roads, are part of our long term A92 road maintenance programme and will help to ensure that the route remains fit for purpose for years to come.

“To help limit disruption as much as possible, we have planned these works to take place overnight as well as avoiding the busier Friday and Saturday nights, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We would encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave some extra time for travel and ask them to drive carefully through any traffic management which is in place for their safety.”