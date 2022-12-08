EXCLUSIVE: Robert MacIntyre will solve his Old Course frustrations with patience, says Colin Montgomerie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

EXCLUSIVE: Robert MacIntyre will solve his Old Course frustrations with patience, says Colin Montgomerie

By Steve Scott
December 8 2022, 2.04pm Updated: December 9 2022, 11.33am
It took more than a decade before Colin Montgomerie could really prosper at the Old Course.

Robert MacIntyre needs to be patient in his Old Course struggles, believes Colin Montgomerie – it took him 15 years to feel like he “got” St Andrews.

The new Scottish star was frustrated with his performances on the great course at St Andrews in both The Open and the Dunhill Links this year.

Keen to impress in his first Open on home soil, the Oban lefty struggled to control his habitual fade with the prevailing wind at St Andrews.

“Sometimes on these holes, we just don’t know where they go,” he said in July. “It’s horses for courses, and this may just not be one for me now.”

‘I struggled with it at first’

Robert MacIntyre says he has yet to master Old Course despite strong finish to Open Championship

Monty had similar struggles hitting the ball the exact opposite way – a righty fade – for much of his early career, he recalled.

“My first Open there was 1990 and although I made the cut, I didn’t know my way around,” he said. “Nick Faldo won that year, and he’d played it for 10 years.

“I did struggle with it at first. In ‘95 when we won the Dunhill Cup, with Andrew Coltart and Sam Torrance, it was the first time I felt ‘I’m getting to grips with this’.

“As a right-hander fading the ball, I always thought that was wrong for St Andrews. But it’s actually right because you’re going down the right hand side of the course which is the best line into the pins.

“It’s safe if you go left but you can’t attack the pins. It’s always a game of angles at St Andrews.”

‘It takes us all an amount of time to get used to it’

In 2005, Monty had an excellent year at St Andrews.

“10 years later, I had fair success finishing second in The Open to Tiger. Coming back later that year to the Dunhill I won it, scoring 65 in the first round.

“I knew I had ‘got it’ then. But we’re talking 10 to 15 years of playing that course annually, through the Dunhill Cup and the Dunhill Links and four Opens. A decade of getting to know the course and it’s nuances.”

MacIntyre has the skills to “get it” quicker, believes Monty.

“Bob’s still a rookie, really,” he said. “It took me all that time work out where to go, and more importantly, where not to go. So Bob should just be patient and realise that it takes us all that amount of time to get used it.”

Speaking in his role as an ambassador for bunkered magazine’s Golf Breaks, Monty still marvels at the Old Course and how it holds up to modern play.

“We’re talking 150 years since it was played with feathery balls and hickory clubs, and the technology now, it’s amazing,” he said.

“I throught the Old Course would have to have inclement weather for The Open this year. But the weather was reasonable and the scoring wasn’t that crazy.

“Yes, Cameron Smith shot 64 on the last day and holed everything, but it stood up to the test.”

‘They’re good, classic links courses’

Panmure Golf Club at Barry is one of Monty’s favourites.

Monty’s much associated with the great courses of this area like St Andrews, Carnoustie and Gleneagles, but he has some unexpected favourites.

“There’s that stretch down the Angus coast with Montrose, Arbroath, Panmure and Monifieth,” he said. “People touring don’t tend to stop off and play those places but they should. They’re good, classic links courses in so many ways.

“Gleneagles, I’m not that fond of the Ryder Cup course. We played the Senior Open back on the King’s Course this summer. I thought it was a great success.

“I always thought the Ryder Cup in 2014 could have been played between the King’s and the Queen’s, in some composite way. There’s so much more character in both those courses than the Ryder Cup course.”

Monty is still playing a full schedule on the Champions’ Tour in the US, set for 25 of the 28 events set over ten months, starting in Hawai’i in January.

“Right now we’re recharging whatever batteries are left,” he said. “But I look forward to the competition, that’s what drives us on.

“I’ll be 60 in the middle of next year, and as you get older the ‘young’ ones are coming through, Stewart Cink turns 50 this year and he’s winning on the main tour.

“But with Bernhard Langer’s success, why not? He’s four or five years older than me and still winning, so why can’t we.

“He hasn’t changed much at all, and he’s still got that determination and professionalism, that drive and will to win. He’s amazing.

“It means when you feel it’s your week, you’ve got to take it, you can’t sit back. Every birdie you make you still might go backwards. It’s got to be eagles. The standard of golf is phenomenal.”

Colin Montgomerie is ambassador for bunkered Golf Breaks, to discover more of his course recommendations visit bunkeredgolfbreaks.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented