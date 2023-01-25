Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular Scotland place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular Scotland place

By Steve Scott
January 25 2023, 10.00pm
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.

Cameron Redpath’s luck has got to change soon, and he feels that he can  have a concerted run at a Scotland place for the Guinness Six Nations.

The son of former Scotland captain Bryan had a dream debut at Twickenham in 2021, starring in the Scots’ first win at England’s HQ for nearly 40 years. A succession of injuries put paid to the Bath centre’s further involvement in that campaign.

Cam forced his way back in a year later and made his second appearance as a replacement in Cardiff. But a nagging neck problem meant that was just a fleeting appearance again.

Redpath did get back in the squad and two more caps in November, and scoring a maiden try against Argentina. But he admitted he needed to sit down and sort himself out during his long rehabilitations after three separate surgeries, one on a knee and two to solve a neck issue.

‘I’m still only 23 and forget that sometimes’

“My first Six Nations, one cap, second Six Nations, one more cap,” he said. “That was tough, especially the mental side. Thankfully I have got a good group of friends, family and girlfriend who were there for me.

“I am still only 23, and I forget that sometimes. I put quite a lot of pressure on myself to be playing every week.

“This season I have got better at dealing with it. If at times I miss a game here or there, whether it’s decreasing my load or if I get a whack, it’s okay.

“I’m probably much better at dealing with that now. I know I have got to look after my body because if it is not up to scratch, I won’t be playing.

“The best thing was seeing my family and friends at the Argentina game. After all that went on, they got to see the good times as well.”

Competition is fierce for the centre spots with Chris Harris established at 13 and Sione Tuipulotu in outstanding form. But Redpath might have an advantage from next season on with Finn Russell coming to Bath as his midfield partner.

“It’s obviously a very, very good signing for us,” he said. “I’m pretty excited. It hopefully opens up some opportunities for us to play a bit.

“In the Premiership these days, it’s tough. If you lose the ball on your own line or in your own 22 it is a very hard position to keep teams out.

‘He’s a smart rugby player’

“Finn gets a lot of credit for the skilful way he plays, but he’s also a smart rugby player. He knows where to play and when to play.

“If he puts us in the right parts of the pitch it will be brilliant for us. We all know how Finn likes to get the ball wide to the wings.”

After making his decision to play for Scotland, Redpath encouraged his Scottish-qualified team-mate Josh Bayliss into the fold and now Ruaridh McConnochie.

The 31-year-old was twice capped by England. He’s taken advantage of the World Rugby regulation allowing players to switch nations after a three-year gap, if they’re qualified. McConnochie’s father Rennie hails from Perth.

“He’d been talking about it  for a while, but at the end of the day it’s his own decision,” said Cam. “There was one time in the gym the Scottish national anthem came on, and I just looked at him and smiled.

“But I never pushed him one way or the other. I just told him it was a good environment up here and he would get a lot of ball in his hands.

“He’s been buzzing since his call-up. His family are all very Scottish and they live up here. I don’t think they spoke to him for a few years when he played for England!”

