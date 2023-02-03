Six Nations: Luke Crosbie ‘not your normal well-to-do Edinburgh boy’ says former coach Richard Cockerill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Luke Crosbie ‘not your normal well-to-do Edinburgh boy’ says former coach Richard Cockerill

By Steve Scott
February 3 2023, 12.46pm Updated: February 3 2023, 3.18pm
Ric hard Cockerill gave Scotland's Luke Crosbie his first start when Edinburgh coach.
Ric hard Cockerill gave Scotland's Luke Crosbie his first start when Edinburgh coach.

Luke Crosbie is ‘not the normal well-to-do Edinburgh boy’ said Richard Cockerill as the former Edinburgh coach gave his seal of approval to the back-rower’s rise to the Scotland team.

Cockerill, now England’s scrum coach, was in charge at Murrayfield when Crosbie came through from West Lothian club rugby.

Six of the Scotland 23 for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Twickenham played under Cockerill when he was at Edinburgh.

He gave first starts to Pierre Schoeman, Duhan van der Merwe and Crosbie while he knows skipper Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchirst and Blair Kinghorn well.

‘He’s a tough bugger’

Although he left the club 18 months ago Cockerill has plenty insider knowledge of the Scottish game.

“It helps a little bit,” he said. “I know the players a bit better than most here, so there’s a little bit of inside info.

“But we’ve been focusing on our game and what we do. My experience helps a little bit. We’ll see tomorrow whether it’s helped enough.”

Crosbie, however, is someone he long expected to see in a Scotland shirt.

“He’s not the normal well to do Edinburgh boy is he? He’s a tough bugger and he carries hard and tackles hard.

“I’m not surprised how he’s played, I’m actually really pleased for him because of all the Scottish back rows I’ve watched play I think he’s the form back row of the moment.

“He deserves his spot. Having Saracens play Edinburgh recently, it’s given an insight for our group to see how well Luke’s being playing.

“He’s been outstanding and I’ve got a lot of time for him.”

‘I know the passion’

Richard Cockerill regrets losing a bet after the 2018 Scotland-England match.

Cockerill still lives in Edinburgh, and knows the passion of the Scots. He still rankles at losing a bet on a Scotland-England game in 2018 when his forfeit was having to wear a ‘See You Jimmy’ hat at training.

“That was painful!” he recalled. “I know the passion, I see that every day. It’s a huge game.

“We know it means a lot to Scotland and it means a hell of a lot to us as an England team.

“But I can assure you that, tomorrow, we will have enough passion to match the Scots’ passion. Then it will be down to who plays the best rugby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented