Scotland’s ‘best performance’ of Six Nations by ‘best team ever’ despite loss in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Scotland’s ‘best performance’ of Six Nations by ‘best team ever’ despite loss in Paris

By Steve Scott
February 26 2023, 7.16pm Updated: February 26 2023, 7.16pm
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.

Gregor Townsend believed Scotland’s performance in Paris was their best of the Guinness Six Nations so far, even if they fell to a 32-21 defeat.

“I’m disappointed with the result but proud of how the players played, and proud of how they controlled the situation and the emotions,” said the head coach.

“I’m proud of how they adapted to being a man down and how much belief they had in each other. I’m disappointed we didn’t take the two or three opportunities which would have led to us winning the game.”

But he added, there was “so much” to come from the game for the Scots to use positively.

‘There will be belief’

“There will be things we have to do better. But there will be belief in how we played against one of the best teams in the world at their home stadium,” he said.

“We will need that belief and we will need that improvement for our next game. Now we will be hugely motivated to play back home against Ireland.

“The Triple Crown means something, absolutely. The championship is what everyone is gunning towards.

“You are going to have to win four or five games to win the championship. But if you are in the mix for a Triple Crown, then that’s something different.

“We have not won one since 1990 so it will be a motivator, but the main one is to still be in this championship come the final weekend.”

No issues with Gilchrist’s red card

It will take another improvement in performance to beat Ireland, he added.

“They are the best team in the world,” he said. “We have not played them at home for a while in front of a crowd so it will be good to have that.

“We are going to have to play really well. In Dublin last year we played well but our discipline let us down. If you give away penalties against them then they are very efficient about what they do around the opposition 22.

“Our discipline will need to be very good, I thought it was very good today, we won a lot of penalties against France.”

Townsend felt a yellow card might have come as France kept giving away penalties in their own 22 under pressure, but he had no issues with the red card shown to Grant Gilchrist after just six minutes.

“If you tackle in the head area then you are looking straight away at a red,” he said. “Were there any mitigating circumstances? No.

“It wasn’t his intention, he was second man in the tackle. It’s very rare for us to have high tackles or any yellow or red cards so Grant will have to learn from that as second man in there.”

‘The boys will be around him’

Captain Jamie Ritchie backed his vice-captain to the full.

“I think that is Gilko’s first red card,” he said. “It is a tough one. If you look at it by the letter of the law and how the game is at the moment, he is making shoulder contact with the head and with no mitigating factors.

“He is obviously disappointed. There was no malicious intent in what he did and no one wants to get sent off in such a big Test match.

“He was gutted but he’ll be okay and the boys will be around him. Nobody blames him.

“I think we created more opportunities than France, and after the hectic first 15 minutes we were definitely the better team. So it was an opportunity missed, but I’m proud of how we erected to such a tough start.”

France head coach Fabien Galthie believes this is “the best Scotland side of all time.”

“We had to sustain some difficult periods,” he said. “They have brought back the Gray brothers, who are great players, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, the Fagerson brothers, the wings, Hogg and Russell – who is on fire right now.

“They have just beaten two major teams with an attacking bonus point. They were full of confidence. It was necessary to manage that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Armed police and firefighters are at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Armed police called and residents evacuated during ongoing incident at Dundee multi
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
4
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
5
Liam Fox has exited United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox departure: Dundee United’s problems run deeper than sacrificial lamb ex-boss
2
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
Ryan Edwards endured a tough afternoon in the Highlands. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards in Dundee United fight vow as ex-Dundee boss aims ‘chucked it’ accusation…
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
10
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch

More from The Courier

The wreck of the Endurance beneath the Weddell Sea. Image: RSGS
Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak…
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to 'direct' child abuse livestreams from Philippines
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for…
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Cupar recycling centre
Cupar recycling centre: Calls for explanation after sudden closure
Dundee United technical director Tony Asghar (left) and now departed head coach Liam Fox (right). Images: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox is gone - Dundee United have just one roll of…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Four more boys have been charged in connection with an assault in Glenrothes Picture shows; Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Glenrothes, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 27/02/2023
Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented