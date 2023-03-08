Six Nations: Scots ‘frustrated’ by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland are “frustrated” that a delay in vice-captain Grant Gilchrist’s disciplinary hearing means he will miss both final games of the Guinness Six Nations when it might just have been Sunday’s Triple Crown decider against Ireland.

Gilchrist’s hearing for his red card against France was delayed a full week before being held on Tuesday. France’s Mohamed Haouas, sent off in the same game, had his case heard a full week earlier.

Gilchrist was banned for three weeks with one week subtracted for agreeing to take a World Rugby coaching course.

But Scotland feel an earlier hearing could have meant the first week of the ban would take in Edinburgh’s URC game against Leinster at the weekend. That would have left Gilchrist free to play against Italy on March 18.

‘You can’t give it too much energy’

Assistant coach Steve Tandy was present at the hour-and-a-half long hearing on Tuesday. He said the Scots were happy with hearing itself but were perplexed by the week’s delay.

“The hearing was Tuesday and the length of time that took is pretty frustrating,” he said. “We have the some frustrations around what that looks like.

“With these kinds of things, you can’t give it too much energy. You get frustrated but you have to move on.

“The hearing itself was really good. But now we’ve got a massive game at the weekend which Grant wouldn’t have been available for anyway. It is about really focusing and honing-in on what we need to do on Sunday.”

Tandy also hinted the Scots were also angry when Gilchrist’s ban was compared to Haouas’. The Frenchman got only one more week’s ban despite being sent off three times in the last four years, while it was Gilchrist’s first red card in a 12-year career.

There’s also the comparison with England’s captain Owen Farrell, for whom a two-week ban prior to the Six Nations included a Saracens game he wouldn’t have been released for. That left him free to pay Scotland on the opening weekend of the championship.

“That’s where the frustration is – the inconsistencies,” said Tandy. “We had other boys who were involved against France go back to play (for their clubs), so there is that inconsistency and a bit of frustration.”

‘We’ve got plenty armoury’

🔢 Just a few sleeps left… 4️⃣ Richie Gray 4️⃣#AwakenAnticipation pic.twitter.com/mypUBWW7RJ — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 31, 2023

Gilchrist was always going to miss out on Sunday whatever the result of the hearing. The second row has been Scotland’s premier lineout strategist and caller since the last time Ireland were at Murrayfield, but Tandy believes the Scots have a solid plan in place.

“I think we’ve got plenty armoury there to fill those slots,” he said. “Grant is an outstanding line-out caller but we’ve got Richie Gray as well, and John Dalziel as forwards coach does a fantastic job with the boys.

“We’ve also got Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings, who are experienced forwards, and Sam Skinner is an excellent caller.”

The Scots have no fitness questions going into the weekend. While Finn Russell had his leg heavily strapped playing for Racing 92 at the weekend, it isn’t an issue, said Tandy.

“Finn will be fine,” he said. “In these big games you’re always going to get banged up a little bit.

“There were a couple of Sunday games [involving Scotland players]. We had recovery on Monday, so the boys rested up. The S&C guys get them recovered and everything is available to them to get them best prepared for Sunday.

“Ireland have evolved. Ultimately you don’t go to New Zealand and win Test series and get to number one in the world if you’re not an outstanding team.

“They’re very consistent and have a lot of experience in the team as well. So we know the challenge that we’re facing on Sunday but it’s one we’re really excited about.”