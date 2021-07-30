Graham Webster: Links Park Dynamo could see a hat-trick of Montrose testimonials by 2023

Graham Webster has been the beating heart of the Montrose midfield with Terry Masson and Paul Watson for nine seasons.

Masson’s loyalty will be rewarded with a Montrose testimonial later this year.

Watson and Webster on course to earn theirs in front of the ‘Links Park Dynamo’ (Montrose fans) in 2022 and 2023.

Loyalty and stability are the key watchwords for a Montrose side that has a real battle to challenge for promotion from League One.

Cash-rich Cove Rangers have splashed out on former Aberdeen star Shay Logan and ex-Inverness ace Ian Vigurs.

Queen’s Park harbour ambitions of ploughing through the leagues while Falkirk are hoping to become a resurgent under new boss Paul Sheerin.

However, with three consecutive fourth-placed finishes, Links Park’s loyal band of stars should be written off at your peril.

Graham Webster hoping to make it a trio of testimonials at Montrose

“I’m nearly 30 and soon I’ll be stepping into the so-called ‘experienced’ bracket,” said Webster.

“Terry will get his testimonial this year and he really deserves it.

“He’s a real one-of-a-kind. There’s no-one else I can think of with his attitude or approach to the game in any other league in the country.

“Paul’s also been a tremendous servant to this club and is good friends with Terry.

“It will be Paul’s turn for a testimonial in 2022 and then, hopefully, my turn in 2023.

“My contract runs until then and has a clause for a testimonial.

“You don’t hear of many testimonials in Scotland or England. To have three would be incredible.

“It underlines how happy we are at the club. It’s a great place to be.

“There’s a brilliant atmosphere throughout the club.

“The fans are brilliant, the backroom staff and people behind the scenes are great and the players get on.

“It has translated to success on the park and my main focus is on my football, not the testimonial.

“This year could be our hardest one yet.

“Cove and Queen’s Park have spent big and Falkirk will be strong under Paul Sheerin.

“But we all know each other inside out. Quite often in this league, it comes down to who wants it most. We’ll be up for the challenge.”

Play-off heartache will spur on Montrose

Montrose came close to promotion last term as they missed out on the play-off final to an extra-time winner by Morton’s Craig McGuffie.

Webster remembers the club’s darkest day where they had to beat Brora Rangers to avoid dropping into the Highland League.

But it’s memories of last term that will drive him on.

“Every year we start off with the same aim of survival,” added Webster.

“But we have established ourselves in the play-offs over the last few years and we want more.

“We want to go one stage further this time.

“It’s been the same story in our games. We have won the first play-off game but gone out after the second leg.

“If we can find a way to win the tie then that will be massive progress for us.

“It’s been quite a journey since I got here in 2013. I remember the Brora game vividly but I’m not dwelling on it now.

“There are plenty of boys at our club who weren’t here that day.

“We have to take heart from what we’ve achieved in recent years and use that to spur us on.”