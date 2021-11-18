Arbroath fans set to back team in numbers at Kilmarnock as Dick Campbell brands clash ‘massive’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath are expecting to be boosted by a sizeable travelling support when they head for Kilmarnock at the weekend.

The Red Lichties will head west to Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon looking to close the gap at the top of the league to within two points of the leaders.

Hundreds of fans are due to make the trip, which will be Arbroath’s first visit to Kilmarnock since January 26 1991.

Looking ahead to the game against Tommy Wright’s men, Dick is well aware of the threat the Ayrshire side pose.

‘Massive game’

However, he believes his side will receive a boost from a sizeable travelling support from Angus.

He told Courier Sport: “The Kilmarnock game is massive. On paper, they are favourites to win the league.

“They are a big club with big expectations and it won’t be an easy game at all.

“But we are bringing a healthy crowd down with us.

“We’ve already got two busloads of fans booked to travel and I’m expecting there will be a few hundred Arbroath fans at Rugby Park.

“We’re in fifth but it’s crazy to think that – had we beaten Queen of the South last weekend – then we’d be travelling with a chance to go top!

“That’s not happening now and we aren’t getting carried away. Survival is still our aim.”

Injury news

Meanwhile, Dick has revealed he faces an anxious wait over some players’ fitness.

They may well have to do that without Dale Hilson after the forward picked up an injury in training.

Dick said they will have to assess the damage to the 28-year-old’s ankle.

He said: “We’ve got a few injury issues with some of our players for the trip to Kilmarnock and Dale Hilson is particularly causing us concern.

“He’s walking about with a moon boot just now because he picked up a knock the other night.

“We’re hoping it won’t be anything too serious for Dale but he’s already got a metal plate in his ankle and he’ll get scanned as a precaution.”