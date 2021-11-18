Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath fans set to back team in numbers at Kilmarnock as Dick Campbell brands clash ‘massive’

By Scott Lorimer
November 18 2021, 12.00pm Updated: November 25 2021, 1.08pm
Dick Campbell and Rugby Park
Hundreds of Arbroath fans are set to make the trip to Kilmarnock for the Red Lichties' first trip to Rugby Park in 30 years.

Arbroath are expecting to be boosted by a sizeable travelling support when they head for Kilmarnock at the weekend.

The Red Lichties will head west to Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon looking to close the gap at the top of the league to within two points of the leaders.

Hundreds of fans are due to make the trip, which will be Arbroath’s first visit to Kilmarnock since January 26 1991.

Looking ahead to the game against Tommy Wright’s men, Dick is well aware of the threat the Ayrshire side pose.

‘Massive game’

However, he believes his side will receive a boost from a sizeable travelling support from Angus.

He told Courier Sport: “The Kilmarnock game is massive. On paper, they are favourites to win the league.

“They are a big club with big expectations and it won’t be an easy game at all.

“But we are bringing a healthy crowd down with us.

“We’ve already got two busloads of fans booked to travel and I’m expecting there will be a few hundred Arbroath fans at Rugby Park.

“We’re in fifth but it’s crazy to think that – had we beaten Queen of the South last weekend – then we’d be travelling with a chance to go top!

“That’s not happening now and we aren’t getting carried away. Survival is still our aim.”

Injury news

Meanwhile, Dick has revealed he faces an anxious wait over some players’ fitness.

Dale Hilson is a massive doubt for Saturday’s game.

They may well have to do that without Dale Hilson after the forward picked up an injury in training.

Dick said they will have to assess the damage to the 28-year-old’s ankle.

He said: “We’ve got a few injury issues with some of our players for the trip to Kilmarnock and Dale Hilson is particularly causing us concern.

“He’s walking about with a moon boot just now because he picked up a knock the other night.

“We’re hoping it won’t be anything too serious for Dale but he’s already got a metal plate in his ankle and he’ll get scanned as a precaution.”

 