Sport Football

Montrose star Terry Masson hails new deal for gaffer Stewart Petrie – and reveals players were ‘always aware’ of Dunfermline interest

By Scott Lorimer
November 17 2021, 6.00pm Updated: November 25 2021, 1.08pm
Montrose stalwart Terry Masson was delighted Stewart Petrie has signed a new deal.
Montrose stalwart Terry Masson was delighted Stewart Petrie has signed a new deal.

From the depths of League Two to coming agonisingly close to winning a place in the Championship – Stewart Petrie’s impact at Montrose is unquestionable.

That level of success in under five years has been enough to earn the Links Park gaffer a new deal until 2025.

His team’s progress has not gone unnoticed, with Petrie being linked to managerial positions elsewhere, most recently Dunfermline.

But for Montrose stalwart Terry Masson, that did not come as a surprise.

The midfielder is just one of a few players remaining in the side from when Petrie took over from Paul Hegarty in 2016.

And Masson is delighted his manager has committed to another two years with the club.

Petrie transformation

The 33-year-old said: “I think it’s good timing that he’s signed an extension because a couple of weeks ago he was linked with that Dunfermline job, which he seems to have been the last couple of times it has come up.

“We’re always aware that he has got interest and that he could go elsewhere, so it was good to see him sign an extension for quite a long time.”

Having nearly exited the SPFL, Masson has experienced every emotion at Montrose, but says that it was Petrie’s winning mentality that sparked the club away from the foot of League Two, then into winning the division and establishing themselves as a team capable of challenging for a Championship spot.

He said: “The manager has made a massive impact on the club. I’ve played under six or seven managers at my time at Montrose.

“We weren’t bad players, it was the same group, but we just weren’t in the habit of winning games.

Terry Masson in action for Montrose earlier in the season.
Terry Masson in action for Montrose earlier in the season.

“He’s probably the first one that I’ve played under that’s had any sort of success. From the first year he and his assistant Ross Campbell came in, he instilled a bit of confidence and belief in a group of players that were already there.”

‘Close-knit group’

Masson is one of a number of players who have been at the club for a number of years and believes it’s the community feel at Montrose which has encouraged his teammates – and now the manager – to stay on.

“It’s a really good sign that there’s people at the club who want to stay.

“Stuart gets on well with the board and management team and that’s probably one of the big reasons that he’s staying.

“Likewise, with the players. We have a group of players that have been with each other for a long period of time and I think that’s a big part as why we’ve been successful – we’re a close knit group.”