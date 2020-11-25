Dundee kid Ewan Murray commits future to Dark Blues after turning 16

Dundee kid Ewan Murray celebrated his 16th birthday with a three-year contract at Dens Park.

The left-back is well thought of at the club and made a first-team bow in pre-season, getting on the scoresheet against Peterhead.

Until today he was too young to be involved in competitive action but will now join the first-team squad after signing professional terms on a contract until 2023.

Manager James McPake said: “We are delighted to have Ewan commit his future to the club.

“He has been training with the first team a few times a week since pre-season and he has been fantastic.

“He was too young to play in a competitive match but we got permission for him to be included against Peterhead in pre-season and it was great to see him get a goal and the Man of the Match.

Despite being too young to feature in competitive action, Ewan got his first taste of top team action in pre-season against Peterhead at the Kilmac Stadium. He opened the scoring before going onto pick up the man of the match award after a fine display #thedee pic.twitter.com/qotuGc2bbt — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) November 25, 2020

“That performance came as no surprise to us because we have seen how good he had been with the group.

“If he continues with the way he has been then he is only going to get better and with him turning 16 it will give us the opportunity to include him in matchday squads like we have with Cammy Blacklock and Jack Wilkie recently.”

Murray will now be available for selection against Hibs on Saturday.