Dundee boss James McPake says Steve Clarke should consider ‘top, top player’ Steven Caulker for Scotland

Dundee manager James McPake says Steve Clarke should seriously consider Steven Caulker for his Euro 2020 squad next summer.

Former Dens defender and England international Caulker this week stated his desire to be part of the Scotland team heading to the European Championships in June.

Speaking to Talksport, Alanyaspor centre-back Caulker, who has family in Fife, said: “I was asked to play for Scotland at the age of 19, but I had pressure to go down another route.

“Things have obviously changed and I would love to play for Scotland.

“I’ve made my feelings clear, so it’s about continuing what I’m doing at the moment and keeping my fingers crossed for the best.”

McPake saw Caulker working up close during his time at Dens Park while the current boss was part of the academy staff at the club with Neil McCann as manager.

And says national coach Steve Clarke should be thinking about “Caulks” for Euro 2020.

McPake said: “As someone who has seen Steven and has watched him work, if he is available then we should have a think about it.

“I can’t tell Steve Clarke how to pick a squad but I think Caulks is a top, top player.

“When he was here, my interactions with him were great.

“I was coaching the young ones and I was often watching Neil McCann’s sessions. You could see why Caulks had played at the very top level.

“He was a man mountain and was a proper centre-half.

“He did have his off-field problems but for what I have heard they are well and truly in the past now.

“He has been great out in Turkey. We still keep in touch with the odd message here and there.

“We are all excited about the Euros and I think he could be a good player for Scotland.

“I think the Scotland centre-backs have been excellent to a man but I think a fit Steven Caulker could add to any Scottish squad.

“He played at the top level in England and has everything you would want in a centre-half. He is big, aggressive, strong and rapid.

“So could he add to the Scotland squad? In my opinion, yes.”

Caulker’s current team, Alanyaspor, currently lead the Turkish Super Lig.

They sit three points ahead of giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce with a game in hand while Caulker has gained plenty of plaudits for his form this season.

The former Liverpool and Spurs defender played once for England in 2012 and scored in a 4-2 friendly defeat in Sweden.

However, he is eligible for Scotland through his grandmother.