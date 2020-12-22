Dundee have been struck by yet another injury crisis.

Dark Blues boss James McPake has had to contend with a host of absentees this season, with injuries, suspension and Covid-19 all taking their toll.

However, it had looked in recent weeks that those problems were fading away, with almost a full squad to choose from.

Now, though, they could be without talisman Charlie Adam, who has picked up a thigh injury, for the Boxing Day trip to Queen of the South.

On top of that striker Alex Jakubiak has been ruled out for months with a more serious thigh problem, while Osman Sow is having a scan to check on a possible broken foot.

Left-back Jordan Marshall is also doubtful after picking up a groin issue in the 3-3 draw with Dunfermline on Saturday.

Dens gaffer McPake revealed before the weekend clash that Jakubiak’s injury was a serious one.

However, the prospect of being without main man Adam this weekend after his superb showing on Saturday would be a blow to a Dark Blues squad in search of a much-needed victory.

McPake said: “We won’t know until Friday at the earliest whether Charlie will be able to play.

“It is not ideal but we will just wrap him in cotton wool and, hopefully, come the weekend he is OK.

“Look, we are going to have games without him and Saturday might be one of them.

“A decision will be made because we have two games in quick succession so if he is not quite ready for Saturday, we will have him for Tuesday against Alloa.

“We will weigh that up later in the week and I will leave that to the medical department.

“At the moment he is a bit tender and sore but we will see.

“Alex Jakubiak has a tendon issue in his thigh and he will see a specialist but it is looking like he will be out for months.

“Hopefully he will be back before the end of the season but he will miss eight weeks minimum.

“It is gutting for Alex as he had worked so hard to get back from his ankle problem and he was starting to look the part.

“Osman Sow is also getting an X-ray on his fifth metatarsal.

“He caught his foot on someone’s studs and thought it would be all right but he woke on Sunday morning and it was up like a balloon.

“Hopefully, that comes back all clear as he played really well on Saturday.

“Jordan Marshall is also a doubt with a groin injury.”

Adam’s wonder strike at the weekend moved him onto five goals for the season, making him the club’s top scorer.

Four of Adam’s strikes have come in the league, with the next man on the list being Liam Fontaine with two in his last two games.

🎥 | Subscribers can watch the full match replay of today's match against Dunfermline, highlights and post match interviews with James McPake and Osman Sow on DeeTV #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/tk68I9wn7m pic.twitter.com/uaT29hDbjL — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 19, 2020

Adam’s influence, however, has been far greater than just goals and assists.

Sow, meanwhile, got off the mark against Dunfermline at the weekend as he flicked Adam’s free-kick beyond Pars goalie Owain Fon Williams.

The Swede’s display was his best since joining the club in October and losing him would be a blow to McPake’s striking options, particularly with Jakubiak once more ruled out for a lengthy period.

The former Scotland U/19 international had only returned from persistent ankle trouble last month.

After coming off the bench at Ayr to make his club debut, Jakubiak started the next three matches but pulled up last week at Inverness.

Now he’s set for another spell on the sidelines.

On-loan Celtic frontman Jonathan Afolabi, meanwhile, made his return after hamstring trouble at the weekend.

Left-back Marshall returned from a long-term injury at the start of this campaign and has been a consistent performer throughout.

Possible replacements are Jordan McGhee and Cammy Kerr, both of whom have deputised there before.