Dundee 3-1 Hearts: Charlie Adam shrugs off injury to inspire Dee to victory over league leaders

A Charlie Adam-inspired Dundee earned a vital victory over Championship leaders Hearts at Dens Park.

Two first-half crosses from the Dark Blues skipper – who shrugged off a thigh injury to play – were headed home by Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen to put the home side ahead at the break.

The Jambos grabbed a goal early in the second half through Andy Irving but despite pressure couldn’t force an equaliser.

And Dundee sealed the points to ignite their season thanks to a late Jonathan Afolabi penalty, avenging their 6-2 opening-day defeat at Hearts.

Despite fitness worries pre-match, Dee talisman Adam shrugged off a thigh injury to captain the side while Danny Mullen returned to the starting XI with Declan McDaid dropping to the bench.

Former Dee favourite Craig Wighton made his first start against his boyhood club alongside last season’s loanee Christophe Berra in a Jambos side that boasted Scotland internationals Craig Gordon and Steven Naismith. Liam Boyce missed out through injury.

The clash got off to a fierce start as Shaun Byrne went in late and hard on Naismith earning a booking in the first minute causing some pushing and shoving.

That set the tone for a Dundee side certainly up for the fight and almost took the lead on eight minutes as Mullen raced through on goal only to be denied by a super one-handed save from Gordon.

Six minutes later they did get that vital lead and a fine goal it was too as a pinpoint Adam cross found McGhee free at the far post. The former Hearts man made no mistake with a bullet header into the top corner.

Hearts came into the game as the half progressed but in-form Osman Sow had the next chance flicking a Christie Elliott cross just wide on 27 minutes.

Ten minutes before the break it was 2-0 to the home side with Adam once more the architect. This time he manufactured a crossing position by nutmegging Peter Haring on the left and standing up an inviting cross for Mullen to nod into the net.

Moments later Hearts went close as Haring headed goalwards but saw his effort blocked by Liam Fontaine.

After half-time Robbie Neilson made two quick changes to try to get back into the game and it paid dividends within 10 minutes as an Andy Irving free-kick from wide evaded everybody and found the far corner.

Hearts continued to press for the equaliser and were enjoying the majority of the possession but Dundee were dangerous on the break.

Paul McGowan fed in-form Sow with 20 minutes to go but the striker fired well over moments before the visitors breached the home defence.

However, Naismith could not beat Jack Hamilton as the goalkeeper rushed out to block with the Scotland man through on goal.

On 75 minutes Stephen Kingsley passed up a golden opportunity to equalise heading over unchallenged from six yards.

And with six minutes to go, Dundee had the chance to seal the points when referee Don Robertson pointed to the spot after Berra had bundled over Lee Ashcroft in the area.

Celtic loanee Afolabi made no mistake in firing beyond Gordon and into the top corner from 12 yards.

And in the stoppage time Hamilton made another super save to keep out Euan Henderson as his side earned a 3-1 win.

Victory moves the Dark Blues level with second-placed Dunfermline and five points behind the Jambos.

Dundee: Hamilton, Elliott, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Adam (Robertson 77), McGhee, McGowan, Mullen (Afolabi 69), Sow (Kerr 82).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Forster, McDaid, Anderson.

Hearts: Gordon, Haring (Irving 46), Berra, Walker, Lee, Naismith, Wighton (Henderson 54), Halliday, Kingsley, Brandon, Halkett.

Subs not used: Stewart, Roberts, Frear, Moore, Popescu.

Referee: Don Robertson